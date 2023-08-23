Two years removed from the announcement that he was diagnosed with dementia, Terry Funk, the Japanese Death Match legend, NWA standout, and WWE Hall of Famer has passed away at 79.

A second-generation wrestler who came up under the watchful eye of his father Dory Funk Sr., and brother Dory Funk Jr., Funk spent the first decade-plus of his career as a true workhorse performer for NWA, where he would often work over 100 matches a year in addition to working for Jim Crockett Promotions, and international federations like All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he took on some of the all-time great performers to travel down the Bushido road.

After fully establishing himself as one of the true legends of the hardcore style, with performers like Eddie Kingston still taking influence/drawing comparisons to the Funker to this very day, Funk took things in a more mainstream direction in 1985, when he began working for the then-WWF first under his traditional moniker and then under the more… creative moniker Chainsaw Charlie, which saw him wrestle alongside Mick Foley under his Cactus Jack moniker.

Taking to Twitter to announce his passing, Foley eulogized his long-time friend like only he can do, declaring Funk his idol and more importantly, his friend.

“Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Mick Foley wrote on Twitter. “If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family, and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you.”

Though he may never have risen to the same level of pop culture prominence as some of his contemporaries, Funk leaves behind a legacy that will last in professional wrestling forever, especially as his preferred style of wrestling becomes more and more popular with each passing decade.

Terry Funk receives condolences from all over the professional wrestling world.

With the news of his passing still rolling in, fans and wrestlers alike took to social media to give their condolences to the hardcore legend, wishing him a fond farewell and thanking him for his incredible contributions to the sport.

“In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder,” Ric Flair wrote. “Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling!”

Others, like Ryan Satin of Fox's Out of Character, shared their love for Funk in gif form, sharing a bloody promo from his time in Japan.

ECW legend The Blue Meanie talked about Funk's passing, too, wishing him well and thanking him for their time together at the 2300 Arena in South Philly.

“A day I wish would never come. Thank you Terry Funk for what did for wrestling,” Blue Meanie wrote. “Thank you for helping ECW. Thank you for being kind to me. I love you…. TERRY FUNK FOREVER! FOREVER! FOREVER! FOREVER!”

JJ Williams of the Wrestling Observer shared a memory of Funk as well, showing his entrance to the song “Desperado” in Texas back in 1997.

Another luminary of all things extreme, though he built his legacy on tables, ladders, and chairs instead of barbed wire baseball bats and flaming two-by-fours, Matt Hardy sent his condolences to Funk and his family, noting that he wasn't just a great wrestler but also a great man.

“Terry Funk,” Matt Hardy wrote. “Not only were you the most amazing pro wrestler ever, you were the most incredible human being. Godspeed, Funker. My thoughts are with your family, friends & fans. You’ll be greatly missed.”

Last but far from least was Dustin Rhodes, who grew up around Funk due to his cross-promotional rivalry with his father, Dusty Rhodes. Though the duo shared the ring dozens of times during their professional wrestling careers, what Rhodes remembers the most is his mentorship over the years.

“Just heard that Terry Funk is gone. Truly heartbroken over this,” Dustin Rhodes said. “He has known me since I was a child. He was an incredible mentor and friend. Love him so much and sad to see him go. I know he is no longer in pain and has probably rekindled his war with Pops in heaven. Rest easy TF.”

RIP Terry Funk; it's clear you will be incredibly missed.