The show Friends has seen a new rise in popularity ever since one of its stars, Matthew Perry, passed away at 54 in October.

The show has 583 million minutes of viewing on Max from October 23-29. It's a 31 percent gain over the previous week and the most watched time since February, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Perry starred as Chandler Bing throughout the series' run. He discussed a lot about how he got the part in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

CNN Entertainment reported that Perry wrote in his book that before auditioning, he was reading about Charlie Sheen. And some divine inspiration may have played a part.

“It said that Sheen was yet again in trouble for something, but I remember thinking, Why does he care — he's famous,” the late actor wrote. “Out of nowhere, I found myself getting to my knees, closing my eyes tightly, and praying. I had never done this before.”

The actor said that his prayer consisted of saying, “God, you can do whatever you want to me. Just please make me famous.”

The prayer seemed to work.

“Three weeks later, I got cast in Friends. And God has certainly kept his side of the bargain — but the Almighty, being the Almighty, had not forgotten the first part of that prayer as well,” he wrote.

It's a good think it worked out for him. The uptick in the popularity of Friends streaming shows that Matthew Perry's role was iconic and keeps the show successful to this day.