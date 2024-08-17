The Washington Mystics have had a rough start to the 2024 WNBA season. Nevertheless, the Mystics entered Saturday's game against the Minnesota Lynx with the intent to spark a run that would turn things around. Unfortunately, Washington was hit with an untimely injury update after starting forward Karlie Samuelson's midgame scare.

Samuelson suffered a knee injury earlier in Saturday's game, and the Mystics ruled her out and unavailable to return to the contest, per the team's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Hopefully, Karlie Samuelson will undergo a speedy recovery from injury. The 29-year-old has been a key part of Washington's offense through the first half of the 2024 season. Through 18 games, Samuelson averages 9.8 points, shoots 100 percent on her free throws, and knocks down her three-pointers at 36.3 percent accuracy.

The Mystics fought hard against the Lynx, but Minnesota's hounding defense and scoring efforts proved to be too much. The Lynx won 99-83 and shot a red-hot 52.4 percent on threes as a team. Napheesa Collier led the way with a game-high 30 points along with two steals. Collier's offensive efficiency set the tone for the Lnyx, as she shot 81.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from range. The two-way star has Minnesota as one of the toughest teams to face in the league.

Washington did not go down without a fight. Stefanie Dolson channeled her signature “consistent” mindset and led the team with 23 points and made 100 percent of her shots from the field. Her performance is a positive sign for a Mystics team in dire need of momentum.

Shakira Austin joined Dolson with a stout performance of her own. Dolson scored 16 points and went 5-for-6 from the field.

The Mystics fell to 6-21 on the season, which places them last in both the Eastern Conference and the WNBA. They will travel to Seattle on Aug. 20 to take on the Storm in another attempt to get a win and gain some momentum.