This was always going to be a trying season for the Washington Mystics following an offseason that saw them lose franchise stalwarts in Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud. But it's turned into a struggle as the Mystics' roster has been hit hard with injuries as of late. Needing help, the Mystics recently signed Jakia Brown-Turner to a hardship contract as per Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

The Mystics are currently without Brittney Sykes (foot), Karlie Samuelson (finger), and Shakira Austin (hip) with Sykes and Samuelson expected to be sidelined through the Olympic break. The Mystics also were dealing with an injury to prized rookie Aaliyah Edwards, but she made her return to the lineup on Saturday against the Las Vegas Aces. Edwards had missed the previous three games due to a back injury.

Jakia Brown-Turner joins the Mystics' roster after being one of their final cuts during training camp. Brown-Turner went undrafted in the 2024 WNBA Draft and signed a camp contract with the Mystics.

Brown-Turner played five seasons of college basketball. She began her college career at North Carolina State where she played from 2019-2023. She played her final season of college basketball at Maryland in 2023-24.

During her final season in college, Brown-Turner appeared in 32 games at Maryland at a little over 30 minutes per game. She averaged 13.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 31.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Mystics firmly entrenched in a rebuild



The Mystics are not far removed from being a perennial playoff contender. But injuries and departures have derailed that this season. As a result, it would be in the Mystics' best interest to pivot towards a rebuild.

The Mystics were able to get a jump-start on a potential rebuild with the 2024 WNBA Draft. They selected UConn's Aaliyah Edwards with the No. 6 overall pick and she's been one of the league's top rookies this season. Finding strong value outside of the lottery is key to a successful rebuild.

Prior to the injury, Edwards had appeared in 15 games, including nine starts, at a little over 23 minutes per game. She had bee averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Mystics are currently 4-14 and tied with the Los Angeles Sparks for the worst record in the WNBA. If they maintain that position, they would have the best odds at getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and further accelerating a rebuild.