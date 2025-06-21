After a strong start to the 2025 WNBA season, the Washington Mystics have hit a tough slump. Star guard Brittney Sykes may be at the helm as the team's leader and top scorer, but she hasn't been able to help the squad find consistent wins as the campaign goes on.

The Mystics' latest agonizing defeat came at the hands of the surging Atlanta Dream, who narrowly took the 92-91 victory in their June 20 matchup. Washington fell short in its attempt to avenge its 89-56 blowout loss to the Dream just five days before, as Sykes' 21 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in 36 minutes were not enough to outscore Atlanta.

Sykes, who's famously nicknamed “Slim,” took to X, formerly Twitter, to show her dedication to the game despite the Mystics' rough patch.

“We wouldn't even had been in that circumstance yesterday if it wasn't for you,” one fan said. “We'll get the next one.”

“Ten toes down behind you slim,” another person responded. “Keep hoopin.”

“You ballin out this year!” an X user posted. “That hasn't gone unnoticed either! Sykes for All-Star!”

“You are part of the reason this season has been so much fun,” one person interjected.

Even opposing fans couldn't help but jump in to cheer Sykes on, too. “This Atlanta Dream fan loves when you come to the A to play! You be balling Slim,” they said.

“Love you Slim,” one last fan replied with a heart emoji.