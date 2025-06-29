ARLINGTON, TX — Although rookie Sonia Citron played well, the Washington Mystics were defeated 79-71 by the Dallas Wings on Saturday night. Citron struggled to start the game before heating up in the second half. She ultimately finished with 22 points on 6-15 shooting from the field and 3-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Wings head coach Chris Koclanes was impressed by Citron's performance and confirmed that he's a fan of her overall game.

“She's got it all. Just really impressed with her IQ, and the speed at which she plays, it's just silky smooth,” Koclanes told reporters after the contest. “She can score at all three levels. She just plays at her own tempo. She doesn't get sped up and she's able to handle pressure to set up and use screens… And the fact that she's a two-way player, I mean, she's guarding the other team's best players as well. They got a really good one in Sonia.”

Article Continues Below

Citron has enjoyed a quality rookie season. She will be a candidate to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. Her teammate, Kiki Iriafen, is also in that conversation. Of course, 2025 No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers is probably the front-runner at the moment. Bueckers did not play on Saturday, though, as the Wings rookie was ruled out due to a knee injury. However, the injury is not considered to be serious.

As for Citron, she is continuing to establish herself as a star in the WNBA. The Mystics have endured an up and down campaign so far — Washington holds an 8-9 record in 2025. With Iriafen and Citron set to lead the way for years to come, Washington's future is certainly bright, however.

The Mystics' next game is scheduled for Thursday against the Lynx in Minnesota. The Wings will play the Mercury in Arlington on Thursday in their next contest.