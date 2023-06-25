Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin was carried off the court after she suffered an injury during a Sunday game against the New York Liberty.

Austin was carried into the locker room after appearing to injure her left hamstring, according to an article from The Spun. The Mystics announced she is out of Sunday's game with a hip injury soon after. Trainers and Washington guard Natasha Cloud, who helped guide the team to a WNBA championship in 2019, helped carry her off the court, HighlightHER founder Arielle Chambers wrote in a Sunday tweet.

Austin ended the night with six points, five rebounds one steal and one block in 22 minutes played at the Barclays Center.

The 22-year-old center is earning averages of 11.8 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block during her second season in the WNBA. The former Maryland and Ole Miss standout was named to the WNBA's All-Rookie team in the 2022 season, joining a squad that featured Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith, Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner, Fever center Queen Egbo.

Cloud, the former 15th overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, is averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 assists per game for a Mystics squad that has surged to an 8-4 regular season record. Austin and Cloud combined for 26 points in a triumphant 80-59 win over Chicago on Thursday.

The Mystics announced guard Kristi Toliver would miss at least two weeks and would be re-evaluated in early July last Tuesday. Toliver, a 14-year veteran with the Sky, Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks, has played in eight games for Washington this season.

“Following treatment to address her plantar fasciitis discomfort, Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver will miss the next two weeks,” the team wrote in a Tuesday statement. “She will be re-evaluated at the end of the two weeks and the team will provide updates as appropriate.”