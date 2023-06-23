The hounds howl as Naafiri's arrival in League of Legends is nearing with her abilities being revealed alongside a cinematic and gameplay trailer. Here's everything we know so far about League of Legends' next champion.

The League devs have finally updated their status and presented a new addition to League of Legends' roster of champions. Lately, they have had setbacks and multiple delays on certain specified champion reworks, like Ivern, which gave them a lot of hindrances to releasing new content.

The recent new champions, K’Sante and Milio, came out successful but somewhat a little overpowered for high level play of League to be prioritized. The two champions have displayed kits worthy of them being picked in the professional scene, especially in the slot of first pick or first phase ban. Coming to the roster of League is the third champion for 2023, Naafiri.

Naafiri’s release date is set for LoL patch 13.14, which might come on July 11 according to their current patch release schedule. The new champion is a Darkin champion, adding to the small racial pool alongside Aatrox and Varus.

A lot of the community say that Naafiri can be put in the jungler role as she has skills that can help her close in to her enemies and burst them down. Her clear speed is also quick due to her passive, spawning helpers to add more damage on clearing camps. All of her abilities revolves around having the pack so having more spawns would result to stronger and faster rotations.

Naafiri Cinematic

Riot has released a reveal trailer for this wonderful but dangerous pup as an addition to the League of Legends roster. Ryan ‘Reav3′ Mireles' developer notes stated that the League community wants to see more Darkin champions. What better way to cater to the League community with not just having one Darkin champion but a Pack of Darkin characters.

Naafiri Ability List in League of Legends

Riot has only released a gameplay trailer and the details of each skills as of today. We have yet to see the actual numbers for Naafiri’s abilities, but here's a full description for all of her skills and abilities in game:

Passive: We Are More

Naafiri spawns Packmates that attack the targets of her attacks and abilities.

The more Naafiri attacks enemies or hits champions with abilities as well as killing enemies, the passive ability's cooldown is reduced. This means more hounds will be created as long as she hits skill shots or kill enemies.

Q: Darkin Dagger

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Naafiri hurls up to two daggers, each inflicting bleed, or each inflicting bonus damage if the target is already bleeding.

Packmates leap to attack champions hit by this skill.

Naafiri will throw two blades which would inflict physical damage and bleed to the opponents. The ability can also be recast. If the enemy is already bleeding, there would be additional physical damage and missing health physical damage inflicted. If the enemy was a champion, Naafiri will restore some health also after dealing the damage. Lastly, if the two enemies hit are both champions, the first target hit will be prioritized by the pack's attack.

W: Hound’s Pursuit

Naafiri and her packmates dash at an enemy, colliding with the first champion hit and dealing damage.

Aside from closing in the enemy, Naafiri will also briefly slow her target or the first champion she collides with. Packmates will also dash alongside Naafiri, dealing additional damage per hound.

E: Eviscerate

Naafiri dashes and damages enemies in an area, recalling and healing her Packmates to full.

Naafiri has another closing in skill that would give her another mobility skill, but also damages enemies within the area. All the packmates would also recover their health.

R: The Call of the Pack

Naafiri empowers her pack and spawns additional Packmates, gaining a burst of speed and vision and a shield when she attacks a champion.

On first champion takedown, all effects are refreshed.

Similar to recent champions like Viego and Bel'Veth, killing champions would have Naafiri's effects refresh, making her a viable champion to snowball.

These are all the skills that we know regarding Naafiri. We have yet to uncover the actual calculation for the damage dealt per skill.

Now we just need to wait for the hounds to arrive in Summoner's Rift. For now, we can only wait until the next patch 13.14 for League of Legends, scheduled to be on July 11 if there will be no delays. Naafiri and her pack will be ready to hunt in Summoner's Rift until then.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.