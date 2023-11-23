Napoleon opens up stronger than originally anticipated, giving it a tight race in the box office with Disney's Wish.

Napoleon, the Ridley Scott historical epic starring Joaquin Phoenix, is close to Wish in the opening box office numbers matchup.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Napoleon looks like it may get $36.5 million to $37.5 million into Thanksgiving and its opening weekend in North America.

Napoleon's competing with Wish at the box office

These numbers give it a tight race with the Disney animated film Wish.

As for Napoleon, it's far ahead of what was originally anticipated. It earned $7.6 million on opening day and $3 million in previews. It was projected to bring $22 million to $25 million into the 5-day weekend. So, it's much higher than expected.

Wish wished to be around $45 to $50 million during its opening holiday weekend, but it seems those predictions might not come true. It earned $8.3 million on Wednesday. However, the film might benefit tremendously from a great CinemaScore of an A-.

Napoleon and Wish have a big fight with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Trolls Band Together.

Hunger Games seems like the weekend winner, with $40 million to $42 million. Trolls is a bit behind and looks to be in fourth place with $27 million.

As for Napoleon, it's about the French emperor of the same name.

According to The New York Times: “Napoleon is a very big movie, as you would expect given that it follows its title subject from the bloody delirium of the French Revolution to battlefields across Europe, Africa and, catastrophically, into Russia.”

The movie currently sits at a 61% Tomatometer and has an audience score of 61% on Rotton Tomatoes.

We'll see if Napoleon or Wish wins the race to the top of the box office by the end of this Thanksgiving weekend.