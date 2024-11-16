Bowman Gray Stadium is getting ready for its next chapter in racing with exciting upgrades ahead of “The Clash” on Feb. 1-2, 2025. NASCAR, the City of Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) unveiled plans today to revamp the historic venue for the return of NASCAR Cup Series racing. It will be the first time the series has raced on the track’s quarter-mile oval since 1971.

The announcement comes after NASCAR revealed in August that The Clash would be held at Bowman Gray as the opening exhibition event for the 2025 season. Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President of Venue and Racing Innovation, made the announcement at a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event at the stadium.

“Bowman Gray Stadium holds a special place in racing history, and part of being good stewards of this venue is preparing it for events that will put it in the national spotlight,” Kennedy said. “We’re grateful to Musco for providing the lighting that will showcase this historic track. The Clash will spotlight Bowman Gray as a center for both national and grassroots racing.”

To get the stadium ready, crews began work on Oct. 21 by removing the old guardrail system to make way for SAFER barriers and new catch fencing. The upgrades are expected to be completed by the first week of January.

Musco Lighting, known for providing premium event lighting, will install a system that meets the safety standards required for NASCAR racing and ensures an unforgettable experience for fans, whether they’re at the track or watching at home. Installation will begin in December and be finished just in time for The Clash.

“Bowman Gray is an iconic venue with a rich history in racing and football,” said Jeff Rogers, CEO of Musco Lighting. “We’re excited to light up The Clash, but what makes this project even more special is leaving behind a legacy LED lighting system for local racing and WSSU football.”

The stadium, home to both Rams football and local racing, has long been a staple in Winston-Salem. The track’s history dates back to 1947 when a paved track was added to the stadium, and in 1956, the NASCAR Grand National Series (now the Cup Series) first raced there. The stadium was also where famous stock car driver Richard Petty won his 100th race.

WSSU is also making strides in motorsports. Last month, Winston-Salem State announced the launch of a new motorsport management program, making it the first public university in North Carolina to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in the field and the first HBCU to do so. The university also became the first in the state to offer the NASCAR Campus Lab Program.

“We’re proud to be the only public institution in North Carolina to offer a motorsports management degree,” said WSSU Chancellor Bonita Brown. “This partnership with NASCAR is a testament to our commitment to creating new opportunities for students in this growing industry.”

Already Winston-Salem State, via student Rajah Caruth, is already making strides in NASCAR. Earlier this year Caruth got first place in the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 amongst all NASCAR drivers.

Tickets for The Clash are selling fast. The full schedule of weekend events will be released soon, but both days will feature NASCAR Cup Series cars on the track. The race will be broadcast live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 2.