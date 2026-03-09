With March 9 now here, NFL players can verbally commit to a team during free agency and then sign the contract on March 11, the beginning of the new season. The next 48 hours will essentially be a legal tampering period.

The Arizona Cardinals have a new starting running back. Former Atlanta Falcons backup RB Tyler Allgeier is headed to the desert to become the new starter for the Cardinals.

“The Cardinals are signing Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier to a 2-year, $12M, per sources. Allgeier has proven to have RB1 qualities in a shared role in Atlanta, totaling 2,876 rushing yards and 20 total TDs. A big addition.”

This is a huge move for the Red Birds, especially after moving on from quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals have utilized many different running backs over the years, as James Conner has been the starter, but has dealt with many injuries, forcing the team to plug and fill. Conner is staying with the Cardinals, and while he could remain a starter for the team, it should be expected that Allgeier will turn into a big role player for them. Allgeier is five years younger than Conner.

Last season, as Bijan Robinson's backup, he rushed 143 times for 514 yards and eight touchdowns. His eight TDs were a career high, but his yards were a career low. Allgeier rushed for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season before Robinson came in and took over.

It's unclear who will be the QB for the Red Birds in 2026, but the running back room, if healthy, will be much better. This is an underrated, low risk-high reward signing for Arizona.