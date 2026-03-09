The Tennessee Titans are adding a weapon with whom new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is very familiar.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans will sign tight end Daniel Bellinger, most recently of the New York Giants. Schultz posted on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after breaking the news of the signing to report that Bellinger, who exhibited solid hands and blocking with New York, had agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with Tennessee.

The #Titans are signing TE Daniel Bellinger to a 3-year, $24M deal, per sources. https://t.co/iKkdVUHGGO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2026

A fourth-round draft pick in 2022, Bellinger has played all four years of his NFL career to this point with the Giants. In those four seasons, he played 64 games and started 44, including two playoff games, recording 91 receptions for 955 yards and 6 total touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

As a rookie, which was also Daboll's first year as the Giants head coach, he set what remains a career high in receptions (30) and touchdowns (3) despite only playing 12 games. His production dipped in Year 2, in which he caught 25 passes for 255 yards and zero touchdowns. The numbers were worse in Year 3, as he started eight of 17 games and caught 14 passes for 125 yards.

In 2025, the same year Daboll was fired midseason, Bellinger caught only 19 passes, but he averaged more than 15 yards per catch, resulting in a career-high 286 yards, as well as two touchdowns.

The Titans will likely expect Bellinger to be a key piece of their offense under Daboll, whom new head coach Robert Saleh hired as offensive coordinator in late January. Quarterback Cam Ward relied on tight ends Chigoziem Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm quite a bit as a rookie last season, with the pair earning more than 130 combined targets, 100 catches, 917 yards, and four touchdowns.