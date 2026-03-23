Tyler Reddick is on a heater, as he is making the most out of Toyota's stellar start to the 2026 NASCAR season and is dominating the field in the process. On Sunday, he won his fourth race of the season in six tries, with his latest victory coming in one of the most difficult oval tracks on the circuit in Darlington. Reddick's victory came in the Goodyear 400, and he's right back on track after finishing eighth and 13th in Phoenix and Las Vegas, respectively.

Only three drivers in NASCAR history have won four of the first six races in a season, with Reddick joining all-time greats Dale Earnhardt Sr. (1997) and Bill Elliott (1992) as the only drivers to accomplish the feat. And while there may not be anyone happier for Reddick than himself and his family, no one might be prouder than 23XI Racing team owner Michael Jordan.

“You never know what's gonna happen especially in Darlington. The key to him winning was keeping his head,” Jordan said in an interview with FOX Sports after Reddick crossed the finish line as the victor. “He kept his composure and I think he did an unbelievable job. He did the job, he earned it all week. I'm proud of the team.”

"He did an unbelievable job." That's some high praise from the bossman MJ. pic.twitter.com/6sNH19h3pU — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 22, 2026

Reddick is comfortably in first place in the Cup Series standings, as he is 95 points clear of second-placed Ryan Blaney. The 23XI Racing star's endurance will be put to the test once more as the Cup Series heads to Martinsville next weekend for the Cook Out 400.

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Can Tyler Reddick take dream NASCAR season all the way?

NASCAR did implement changes to its “playoff” format, doing away with the elimination format altogether and bringing back the Chase — with 16 drivers making it instead or 12 like in its previous iteration.

This at least gives Reddick more safety in terms of his championship chase, but points will still reset after 26 races. Can Reddick win when it matters the way he's been doing to start the 2026 NASCAR season?