On Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, Rhea Ripley defeated five other women to earn a shot at Jade Cargill's WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42. Previously, Liv Morgan won the 2026 Royal Rumble to select Stephanie Vaquer as her opponent, leaving Jade Cargill with an open spot for her championship.

However, even before the weekly television shows began to hype up the Ripley vs. Cargill WrestleMania feud, the two engaged in a war of words on social media. Cargill and Ripley were recently involved in a heated social media battle, where Cargill dropped allegations of Ripley contacting WWE's “creative” team.

The tussle began when Ripley tagged Cargill in two old interview clips. The interview footage from 2023 and 2024 showed Cargill calling Ripley her “dream opponent.” Back then, Ripley was in her prime form, which led to Cargill calling her out for a match. Ripley resurfaced the clips to mock Cargill after her social media reaction to Ripley's Elimination Chamber win. Shortly after, Cargill responded to the clip.

HA! I just be talking [teary-eyed face emoji] [pointing fingers/flirting emoji] & which member of our social team found that video for you???? Cause we know they always have to find a way to keep you “on top” going into mania [nail polish emoji] [shushing face emoji]”

To which Ripley claimed, “All you seem to do is talk… And that’s literally it.” However, Cargill also snapped back and accused Ripley of contacting WWE's “creative” team. “Talk??? Like the hours you spend talking to creative? [nail polish emoji].”

“You’re funny… That’s funny… Now we know you really do be talking out of your a** because everything you say is bulls**t. Don’t spread lies on my name you dumb B,” Ripley said. To which Cargill again wrote, “Hit dogs will holler . Holla holla holla [smiling face with hearts emoji].”

Ripley and her partner IYO Sky recently lost their women's tag team titles to Lash Legend and Nia Jax on the Feb. 27, 2026 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.