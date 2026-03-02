Throughout his career, Shaquille O'Neal was mocked for his free-throw abilities. Fast forward to today, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo seems to be relating to the Diseal in that realm.

Recently, DiVincenzo said, “I shoot free throws like Shaq” while talking with teammates on the bench. Naturally, Shaq didn't take a liking to that as he said so himself, per NBA on ESPN.

“I wish I was playing, too. I'd flagrant his ass to the next game” Shaq said.

“I wish I was playing, too. I'd flagrant his ass to the next game." Shaq’s reaction to Donte DiVincenzo saying "I shoot free throws like Shaq." 😅 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/YryHVwOgsN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2026

On Sunday, the Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets 117-108. DiVincenzo finished the game with 17 points, 5-for-10 from the three-point line, five assists, and was 2-for-3 at the foul line.

Altogether, DiVincenzo is shooting 75.6% from the free-throw line this season. His career percentage to date is around 77.1%.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are standing at 38-23, fourth in the Western Conference standings. DiVincenzo is averaging 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game across 61 games.

Additionally, DiVincenzo has gelled well with Anthony Edwards as Minnesota looks to make another playoff run.

DiVincenzo has been in the NBA since 2018, coming out of Villanova, where he was a two-time NCAA champion (2016, 2018). He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks and played for them until 2022, during which time he won an NBA championship in 2021. That year, he was traded to the Sacramento Kings before being acquired by the Golden State Warriors, where he played for one season.

Afterward, DiVincenzo was traded to the New York Knicks and played there from 2023-2024. Ultimately, he made his way to Minnesota.

During his career, Shaq finished with a 52.7% free throw percentage.