The Philadelphia Eagles are currently in the midst of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise, looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season. One player whom many expect to be a trade candidate is wide receiver AJ Brown, who made his discontent with his lack of targets known throughout this past season, before suffering through a brutal game in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers.

Recently, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated speculated on what kind of return package the Eagles might be able to get for their star wide receiver.

“The asking price, for now, is high. It sounds like the Eagles would want a first-round pick and another top-100 selection (similar to what the Packers got for Davante Adams in 2022), and that’s going to be too much for most, if not all, teams,” reported Breer.

However, he also noted that “Some of those teams, conversely, see Brown’s value as being closer to what the Bills got for Stefon Diggs from Houston in ’24 (a second-rounder, plus a Day 3 pick-swap that favored Buffalo).”

Brown suffered through a disappointing 2025 season, although how much of that is on him, and how much is on the Eagles' offensive ineptitude as a whole last year, is certainly a fair question to ask.

Brown got his fair share of targets in the Eagles' Wild Card game against the 49ers, but had a crucial drop late in that one, which drew a chorus of boos from an irate Philadelphia crowd, and, to some, signaled the unofficial end of Brown's tenure with the Eagles.

It remains to be seen how much Brown's petulance would affect what a team is willing to give up for him via a trade. However, at this point, it seems that most Eagles fans wouldn't lose much sleep if the team were to move off him with a trade.