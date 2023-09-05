After the Washington Nationals' improbable World Series victory in 2019, the franchise's win percentage decreased for three straight years. This year has offered an improvement over each of the last two seasons, yet the depth of the National League East means that the Nats are still floundering in last place.

There is reason for optimism too: Washington has the fourth-youngest roster in MLB this year with an average age of 27.3 years. In terms of additions, the Nats signed four free agents prior to the 2023 season: Jeimer Candelario, Corey Dickerson, Dominic Smith, and Trevor Williams. Dickerson, Smith, and Williams have all been adequate, providing a combined 0.2 WAR, while Candelario (3.0 WAR) was a standout performer before the club traded him to the Chicago Cubs prior to the deadline.

If the team wants to make another jump in 2024, it will need to continue to sign productive players like Candelario. Here are three early free-agent targets for Washington.

Tommy Pham (LF), Arizona Diamondbacks

An analytical darling, Pham's expected stats look much better than the actual numbers he has put up at the plate this year. Pham ranks in the 89th percentile amongst MLB players in Expected Weighted On-base Average (xwOBA) — a stat that looks at the expected outcomes of a player’s balls in play and walks based on run value. He also ranks in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity and 92nd percentile in expected batting average (.287). Meanwhile, his 13 home runs, 53 RBI, and .257 average in 106 games played are all rather pedestrian.

Pham would provide a major upgrade in left field over Stone Garrett and Corey Dickerson, making him a worthwhile pickup for the Nationals.

Harrison Bader (CF), Cincinnati Reds

The free-agent market for centerfielders is not great this year, but the Nats desperately need a better hitter than Alex McCall (.602 OPS) at the position. Bader has struggled this year for the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds, hitting just .237 across 89 games while offering very little in terms of power. But the ex-Cardinal is a former Gold Glove winner who still provides above-average defense and has the power and speed to be a solid 15-HR 15-SB guy in the outfield when healthy. Bader should be available at a bargain, making him a worthwhile centerfield candidate for Washington.

Sonny Gray (SP), Minnesota Twins

In addition to outfield assistance, the Nationals could also use more talent in the starting rotations. Youngsters Mackenzie Gore and Josiah Gray have demonstrated promise, but neither has emerged yet as an ace on this staff. For now, this role belongs to Patrick Corbin, who sports a 4.90 ERA on the year — an improvement over last year when his 19 losses and 107 earned runs allowed were both the worst in the league.

The free-agent pool of pitchers this offseason is as strong as ever, with Cy Young Candidates Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Nola, and Sonny Gray all available. All of these top pitchers will require significant financial investment, but the most trustworthy player among this quartet is Sonny Gray. Gray has decreased his ERA in both years in Minnesota, and his Fielding Independent Pitching of 2.82 and home-run rate of 0.3 HR/nine innings both are the best in the league. In the modern game, success in both of these categories is paramount. Gray will be 34 heading into next season, but he is the ace the Washington Nationals desperately need.