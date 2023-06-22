Sometimes athletes and/or managers lose their cool during a game. That is exactly what occurred on Thursday, when Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez certainly did not hold back his frustration en route to a rather bonkers ejection versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Davey Martinez was LIVID to the point where he laid down to show the ump how much his disagreed with the call pic.twitter.com/ZpBTtJS990 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 22, 2023

Unfortunately for the Nationals, Martinez's outburst did not inspire a victory as they lost 5-3 at home. Martinez commented on his wild ejection following the defeat, per Nationals on MASN.

“We're in a crucial situation right there, the call was bad,” Martinez told reporters. “Nothing against the umpires… I'm going to protect my players. That's all that's to it. That moment was crucial… it's just a tough situation. The big thing is, I thought Jake (Irvin) had one of his better outings… we can't give good teams 29 outs.”

Martinez wondered what may have happened had the pitch been called a strike. In the end though, he acknowledged Washington needed to play better. The Nationals made two errors in the game which led to four unearned runs being scored. Giving a good team like the Diamondbacks second and third chances, as Martinez said, is never an ideal move.

It has been a difficult season for Martinez and the Nationals in 2023. They are in the midst of a rebuild, as evidenced by their 28-46 record on the year.

The Nationals will travel to the west coast for a matchup with the San Diego Padres on Friday. Davey Martinez and Washington will try to move past Thursday's frustrating loss versus the Diamondbacks at home.