Luke Voit replaces Eric Hosmer in Padres-Nationals Juan Soto trade

Juan Soto is going to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade, but there was a bit of drama involving Eric Hosmer. The veteran had the Washington Nationals on his no-trade list, and he rejected the move to the nation’s capital and wound up going to the Boston Red Sox. Instead of Hosmer going to the Nationals, the Padres will be sending slugger Luke Voit to finalize the Soto trade, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

San Diego is also getting Josh Bell from Washington as part of this deadline day blockbuster. The Padres are going for it as they try to compete in a National League currently being dominated by their NL West rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unfortunately, Luke Voit winds up being a roster casualty because of Hosmer’s decision to nix his move to Washington. While his slash line of .225/.317/.416 isn’t all that impressive, Voit has a lot of power and has 13 home runs and 48 RBI on the season.

Of course, San Diego still has plenty of pop in the lineup, especially with Soto and Bell joining the club. And, at some point, the hope is that superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. will be back in the fold this season after missing all this time with an injury.

It’s going to be a mad dash to the playoffs as the Padres try to make a big push. They’re currently right in the thick of the Wild Card race with a record of 58-46. Get your popcorn ready!