Padres’ Eric Hosmer traded to Red Sox after Juan Soto snafu

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer nearly upended the Juan Soto MLB trade deadline deal with the Washington Nationals due to his no-trade clause. Hosmer rejected a deal to the Nationals, with the Padres then reportedly entertaining trade offers for him. Well, it didn’t take long for the club to find a suitor. The Boston Red Sox have traded for Hosmer, as reported by Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Hosmer is heading to Boston, per team source. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) August 2, 2022

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Padres will be paying most of Eric Hosmer’s remaining salary, which is approximately $44 million from the 2023-25 seasons.

The Red Sox had expressed interest in acquiring a first basemen, with reports linking them to ex-Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini and now-Padres first baseman Josh Bell.

With both those players off the market, it made sense that Boston would jump at the opportunity to acquire a veteran bat. From the Padres perspective, there was no room for Hosmer on the roster with Bell on the way in.

Plus, the 32-year-old likely wanted no parts of returning to San Diego knowing that the club didn’t view him as part of their future.

A one-time All-Star, Eric Hosmer has posted a .727 OPS with eight homers and 40 RBI in 90 games played for the Padres this season. He hasn’t been particularly prolific with the bat this season.

But Boston will take what they can get out of their first basemen at this point. The likes of Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero have combined to produce some of the lowest output at the position in the big leagues this season.

They should be better suited with Eris Hosmer at first moving forward. Meanwhile, the Padres made their depth chart a lot smoother with the deal.