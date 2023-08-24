Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is reportedly going to retire, and is planning a September announcement.

Stephen Strasburg struggled with thoracic outlet syndrome throughout his career, but still accomplished a lot with the Nationals. He was a huge part of the team winning the 2019 World Series over the Houston Astros. He ended up being the MVP of that series against the Astros. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, and made his debut in 2010. Strasburg also made the All-Star Game three times in his career.

Strasburg is one of the players in MLB history that many fans wish could have had a fully healthy career. As expected, fans and outlets were reminiscing about Stasburg's career. Let's get to some of them.

Strasburg's accomplishments are nothing to discount, and he could have accomplished more if healthy.

What a career for Stephen Strasburg 👏 ▫️ 3× All-Star

▫️ 2019 World Series champion

▫️ World Series MVP

▫️ 2019 Babe Ruth Award

▫️ 2019 All-MLB First Team pic.twitter.com/vZ6Vj0JeXR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 24, 2023

When Strasburgh came up, he immediately showed off his ability. He struck out 14 batters in his debut in 2010 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Flashback to when Stephen Strasburg struck out 14 batters in his major league debut. Absolutely electric. ⚡️ (via @Nationals) pic.twitter.com/1Uub8aQrQE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 24, 2023

Stephen Strasburg’s debut was one of the most electrifying performances in the history of baseball. pic.twitter.com/JAnQnM755k — Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) August 24, 2023

I'm sure gonna miss watching Stephen Strasburg dominate opposing lineupspic.twitter.com/ZqKh8D7wxL — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) August 24, 2023

Strasburg was getting congratulated on his career from many, even some from his college days at San Diego State.

Congratulations to San Diego and El Capitan product Stephen Strasburg on a fantastic MLB career. 1st overall pick in 2009. World Series MVP. San Diego State legend. Enjoy retirement king!!!! pic.twitter.com/XtTfqUT6sx — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) August 24, 2023

Strasburg will always go down as a Nationals legend. He spent all 13 years of his career with the team. His two most important starts came in the 2019 World Series.

Strasburg pitched two of the seven games in the series. He thew six innings and gave up two runs in the Nationals' 13-2 Game 2 win over the Astros. Later on, in a do-or-die Game 6, Strasburg pitched 8.1 innings and gave up two runs against the Astros to help the Nationals force a Game 7, which they went on to win.

That Astros lineup is one of the best in recent memory. The Nationals do not win their only World Series title without Strasburg.