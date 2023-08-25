Stephen Strasburg's reported decision to officially retire at the end of the 2023 MLB season makes a lot more sense when taking a look at the finer details of his contract with the Washington Nationals. The Nationals didn't take out disability insurance on Stephen Strasburg's contract. Because the 35-year-old's career is ending due to thoracic outlet syndrome, Washington is on the hook for the remainder of the pitcher's $245 million deal.

Exactly how much money will the Nationals pay Strasburg in retirement? Washington signed Strasburg to the seven-year, $245 million contract ahead of the 2020 season. The 2019 World Series MVP has an average annual salary of $35 million through the 2026 season, though about $11.4 million is deferred each year. In 2027, 2028 and 2029, Strasburg will receive deferred payments of $26.6 million each year, via USA Today's Bob Nigthengale.

All of that adds up to around $150.8 million coming Strasburg's way.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

In June, The Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty reported that the Nationals didn't have insurance on Strasburg's contract. Strasburg's age and injury history would've made the premiums on his deal extremely high, Dougherty reported.

Strasburg's career was highlighted by a mix of serious arm injuries and outstanding seasons. He underwent Tommy John surgery not long after making his highly anticipated debut as a rookie in 2010. In every season from 2015-2018, Strasburg never started more than 28 games.

The pinnacle of Strasburg's career came in 2019, the season before he was set to become a free agent. The Nationals' star led the league with 209 innings pitched and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young race. He put together one of the greatest individual playoff performances of all time, going 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 36.1 innings. The most important pitcher in Washington's World Series run, Strasburg was rewarded with what was then a record contract for a pitcher.

Strasburg heads into retirement having pitched 31.1 innings while signed to his $245 million contract.