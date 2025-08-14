The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL's latest dynasty. While head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have led the charge, tight end Travis Kelce is a key piece. The superstar is one of the game's biggest personalities, and he vaulted into global popularity when he started dating Taylor Swift. Her appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast had the world buzzing.

Reid didn't watch the show, but he is happy for his player. Kelce is in the latter stages of his career and has been single since his NFL career began. However, he and Swift have been good distractions for one another as they navigate their careers. Reid spoke to ESPN's Nate Taylor about Swift's appearance on the Kelces' podcast. From his perspective, the relationship is a good thing.

“The older you get, you want these [players] to have somebody they can settle down with. I think it's a neat deal for both of them,” Reid said.

Article Continues Below

After a couple of years of dominating headlines around the world, Kelce and Swift's relationship is going strong. The partnership between the two has done wonders for both Swift and the NFL. The two have exchanged audiences and have grown more popular as a result. After her appearance alongside Kelce on his podcast, it appears clear that Swift isn't going anywhere.

Mahomes, Reid, and the rest of the Chiefs embraced Swift as a fan when she started dating Kelce. The tight end has been as consistent as ever, but his attitude is much improved. However, his focus remains on the football field, where his team has unfinished business.

Reid and Co. lost the Super Bowl in embarrassing fashion in February. However, Kelce, Mahomes, and their coach are ready to avenge the loss. Fortunately for them, they will have Swift's legions of fans behind them as they begin the 2025-26 NFL season.

More Kansas City Chiefs News
Taylor Swift, who surprised fans with her first live performance in six months at Travis Kelce's Tight End University event, on Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift reveals thrilled reaction to Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy being draftedAbdullah Imran ·
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
‘Swole’ Chiefs star Chris Jones fires back at weight gain rumorsJackson Stone ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes preseason promise after ‘bummer’ openerErik Slater ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after the Chiefs scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes teases return of explosive air attackPreston Byers ·
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Chiefs rumors: Insider names 5 roster ‘locks’ for crowded WR roomBen Strauss ·
Chiefs logo in the middle with Andy Reid on one side and Patrick Mahomes on the other
2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2025 NFL seasonTroy Finnegan ·