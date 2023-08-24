The Washington Nationals have placed outfielder Stone Garrett on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a broken leg while trying to rob New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu of a home run on Wednesday.

Garrett made a leaping attempt at the right-field wall to catch the ball, and fractured his left fibula in the process. The team didn't say how long he would be on the sidelines, but the injury could potentially keep the 27-year-old out of the lineup for the rest of the season.

“He's going to be out a while,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said on Thursday, per ESPN. “We're going to wish him a fast recovery, and hopefully that leg heals up and he'll be ready to play for us in the future.”

Martinez said that Garrett would be meeting with lead physician Robert Najarian, and undergoing an MRI, to reveal any other damage.

“You never want to see anybody get hurt,” Martinez said after Washington's 9-1 loss in New York. “When he went down like that, my heart dropped.”

“I think it's tough,” outfielder Lane Thomas echoed. “Just a little emotional for him. Seeing somebody that that happens to is not fun either.”

Stone Garrett is batting .269 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 89 games in his first season in the nation's capital. The team recalled Jeter Downs from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.

“He means a lot to us,” Dave Martinez asserted. “He just has that presence about himself. Very soft-spoken, but he's one of the guys who liked to have fun, keep everyone loose. A great teammate.”