Long before anyone knew, Caitlin Clark knew Taylor Swift was up to something. This was well before her announcing her new album on the Kelce Brothers' New Heights podcast on Wednesday.

Now that the cat's out of the bag, Clark is beyond thrilled at the release of The Life of a Showgirl, per her Instagram page. She reshared the news in the form of a storm with the caption reading “absolutely.”

The post was reshared on X by @logothreeslut.

showgirl caitlin clark 🤝 showgirl taylor swift pic.twitter.com/CJ4dEeRogA — winn❤️‍🔥 (@logothreeslut) August 13, 2025

Jason Kelce was shocked at the number of viewers who tuned in live. Approximately 976,000 viewers saw it when Swift announced a new album, standing by her side, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Safe to say that Clark was one of those watching, too. After all, Clark expressed enthusiasm before the episode debuted. Meanwhile, Clark is battling through an injury-riddled second season with the Indiana Fever.

At the same time, she, like Swift, released something special in the form of her new Rookie of the Year Kobe shoes set for Spring 2026.

The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on October 3.

Caitlin Clark and her unabiding love for Taylor Swift

The fusion of Clark and Swift is evident to anyone paying attention. Since her days at Iowa, Clark has spoken openly about being a fan of Swift.

Also, she sat with Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game in January. As it turns out, Clark is also a long-time fan of the Chiefs. Furthermore, Clark even hinted at the possibility of Swift attending an Indiana Fever game at the beginning of the season.

The euphoria they both evoke helps to draw those parallels. Swift has a captivating presence on stage. Clark does the same on the court. Plus, their similar personas, rooted in projecting a wholesome image, have endeared them to throngs of fans.