Becasue of an article from The Athletic stating that the Texas football team is the “new Alabama” in college football, there has been a lot of discourse about the Longhorns in the past couple of days. While head coach Steve Sarkisian has put together a couple of good seasons in a row, a lot of people think that it's way too soon to start comparing the team to the dynasty that Nick Saban built with the Crimson Tide. Is it possible for the Longhorns to build something similar? Absolutely, but they have a long way to go.

Colin Cowherd is one of many people who touched on the subject on Wednesday. He is not buying the notion that the Longhorns are the new Alabama, and he even took a shot at USC in the process of explaining why.

“Texas, my entire life has been USC in cowboy hats,” he said. “Good looking, lot of style, lot of vibe, lot of energy. Coach always makes a lot of money. Cool stadium, cool city. where are all the natties?”

Cowherd did't go to Texas and he has no reason to be a fan, but he says that he loves the Longhorns. Still, he realizes that they aren't on the same echelon as the Crimson Tide. Alabama is tougher.

“I love Texas football, and I didn't go there,” Cowherd continued. “I don't understand why I love Texas football, but it's something you can love without living there. It's cool. They passed the eye test. They have most of my life, but they're not Alabama. They're not gritty, right? Like, Texas is the prom king. He's the coolest guy in school. He may be the best looking guy in school. He's the prom king. Alabama was like, the best wrestler in your high school. Didn't always look good in class, but nobody wanted to mess with him.”

USC and Texas are both teams that we expect to be in the same conversation as the Alabamas and Georgias, but in the last 20 years, they really haven't been.

“Nobody's afraid of the prom king, and that's the problem,” Cowherd added. “Alabama intimidated you. Georgia intimidated you. USC, Texas, they create envy. They got money, but Bama was on O-line, run game, toughness, linebackers, fundamental over flash. Texas is always like USC. They're good. Teams always have a lot of flash.”

If the Texas football team is going to go into dynasty mode like the Alabama football did, then there is a lot of work to do. The Longhorns need to get tougher.

“Sark can coach. Sark has big money. Sark can recruit,” Cowherd said. “But do you trust Texas in a big spot, if they're playing a hyper-physical SEC team, or, like, you know, an Ohio State or a Notre Dame, top physical team. Do you trust them? I don't. I mean, I may be a USC honk. I don't trust them. I mean, if it's drizzling, you won't get their A game. You will not get USC's A game if it's overcast and there's a light drizzle in the second quarter.”

The Texas football team has had two very impressive years in a row. The Longhorns have made the College Football Playoff semis in each of the last two years. But they haven't won a national championship since 2005. They need to do better than that to be talked about in that same way that Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty is talked about.