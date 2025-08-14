Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at home with his family when a call came through to his wife, Brittany's phone. On the other end were Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with news that was sure to make waves: the pop superstar would announce her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the popular New Heights podcast, which Kelce co-hosts with his brother Jason.

Mahomes admitted the video call caught him off guard.

“I was in the back of the FaceTime,” he recalled, adding that he was “super excited” to get a closer look at Swift's creative process. “I'm obviously super excited, just knowing Taylor and seeing the process from just a little bit closer of how she makes the albums.”

He praised her work ethic and noted the podcast would be the perfect place for her “to be herself and show who she is.” The special episode, set for 7 p.m. ET, will mark Swift's podcast debut and is expected to break New Heights audience records.

Swift chose to announce at 12:12 a.m. ET on August 12, a nod to her twelfth album. She also joked about NFL fans complaining about her frequent appearances on TV during Chiefs games in 2023.

“I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me,” she said with a laugh, according to ESPN.

The couple's relationship has been in the spotlight since Super Bowl LVIII, when they celebrated the championship before traveling across Europe together during the Eras Tour.

Mahomes said he hasn't seen the whole interview but plans to watch it on his night off.

“People are going to be really excited to watch it tonight,” he said, acknowledging the buzz surrounding two of the biggest names in the NFL and the music world.

While Mahomes is setting aside time for the episode, head coach Andy Reid said he won't be tuning in.

“I'm like really old,” he said with a smile, though he added that his grandkids would watch. Reid praised Kelce and Swift's relationship, calling it “something special.”

“They care about each other and I think that's the most important thing,” he concluded.