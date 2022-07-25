Despite the game being fairly lopsided, the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks got into it a little bit on Saturday night. With the D-Backs leading 7 – 1 in the eighth inning, ace pitcher Madison Bumgarner gave up a solo home run to Nats outfielder Victor Robles. Afterwards, Robles celebrated the hit. Fairly normal stuff, right?

Not for Bumgarner, no. The Diamondbacks pitcher slammed the Nationals hitter for celebrating what is essentially a garbage-time home run. Bumgarner called Robles a clown for allegedly celebrating ‘like Barry Bonds’. So what did Robles do during their next face-off? Well, this. (via Sporting News)

Yesterday, Madison Bumgarner called Victor Robles a "clown" for celebrating his home run. So Robles wore this to the game today 🍿 pic.twitter.com/nksNhlZxLO — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) July 24, 2022

You gotta admit, that’s a little bit funny, right? Well, Robles’ manager Dave Martinez certainly didn’t find it hilarious in any sense. After the Nationals’ close 4-3 win against the Diamondbacks, Martinez went on a little rant about Robles’ stunt. Here’s what the manager had to say about his player’s actions.

Dave Martinez was not pleased with Victor Robles wearing the clown nose in the dugout. Said he would talk to Robles and that’s “not who we are.” — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 25, 2022

Well, that’s a bit disappointing. A common criticism of the MLB from younger fans is their insistence in upholding the “unwritten rules”. More often than not, these rules disallow players from expressing themselves during the game. The Diamondbacks-Nationals fiasco is another instance of managers sucking the fun out of the game.

To be fair, though, Martinez has plenty of reason to be a little miffed at this point of the season. The Nationals have not been able to find any sort of consistent success this year. To make matters worse, they are in danger of losing Juan Soto on the trade deadline. Perhaps Robles’ celebration didn’t sit well with Martinez because he feels the team hasn’t done anything to deserve celebration.