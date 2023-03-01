Warming up is essential to every athlete before a game starts. It helps NBA athletes stretch their muscles and allows them to find their shooting touch before tip-off. But while the usual warm-ups see players do a regular shootaround, some NBA stars take it to the next level by warming up in ways we’ve never seen before. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NBA players with the best pregame routines.

10. Russell Westbrook’s Dancing

Life was at its peak when Cam Payne and Russell Westbrook were dance partners. Will forever be the best pregame ritual in NBA History 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/5NEkLLcRrt — ThunderShowYo (@27Special__) May 28, 2022

Dancing is a great way to loosen up your muscles and sharpen your coordination. As a result, Russell Westbrook pulls out his dance moves before tip-off. Although it seems unorthodox, Westbrook is also the first player to average a triple-double in back to back seasons. Furthermore, he is a nine time All-Star with an MVP trophy to show for it.

9. Bill Russell’s Pregame Puke

As disgusting as it sounds, vomiting is a great way to release nerves before games. Bill Russell only wanted to give his best when he played. As a result, Russell reportedly puked every time before tip-off, per thesportsrush.com. Russell certainly didn’t disappoint as he became the player with the most NBA championships won with 11. In addition to this, Russell is also a five time MVP.

8. Kobe Bryant’s Early Pregame Shooting

As mentioned previously, a shootaround is normal before games. However, Kobe Bryant took it to another level by entering the arena four hours before games. In total, Bryant took approximately 250 shots in a quiet arena, which the Lakers star appreciated. While some people already get tired from taking over 200 shots, this was something that helped Bryant make trick shots, tough fade-aways, and iconic game-winners en route to five NBA championships.

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s WWE Moves

Giannis Antetokounmpo often rubs elbows against the best players night in and night out. To prepare him for the physicality, the NBA champion and two time MVP engages his teammates in a WWE wrestling skit. From grappling maneuvers to finishers, Giannis and the Bucks love to wrestle it out before tip-off. According to Giannis himself, given that the team is composed of WWE fans, this unusual warm-up is a great way to bond as a team, per skysports.com.

6. Kevin Garnett’s Head Hitting Routine

When it comes to physicality, hustle, and toughness, not much can top Kevin Garnett. In fact, KG’s pregame routine says it all. Although it seemed like an unhealthy routine to the head, KG’s pregame practice signifies that he’d do anything to win. According to the former MVP (per chatsports.com), he wanted to show Boston fans that his heart was in it. It worked as KG helped the Celtics collect their 16th NBA championship in 2008.

5. Luka Doncic’s Soccer Skills

While for others it’s wrestling or dancing, for Luka Doncic, it’s soccer. Coming from Slovenia, Luka has proved that he has what it takes to become the next face of the NBA. But while his career is in basketball, Luka hasn’t been afraid of expressing his love for football. Aside from being starstruck to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka showcases his usual soccer skills with a basketball before NBA games. And if it helps him make more shots like the one in the video above, Luka should be putting the league on notice sooner than later.

4. Dwyane Wade’s Rim Hanging Pull-Ups

Really gonna miss Dwyane Wade's pregame pull-ups on the rim… 😔 pic.twitter.com/6AZxCqoSMc — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 19, 2019

Taking a page from Vince Carter, Dwyane Wade did three pull-ups of his own at the rim before games which was a practice that lasted throughout 15 years of Wade’s career. For Wade himself, he always looked up to Vince Carter. As a result, The Flash copied his pregame routine to do something amazing of his own, per 305sports.net. Wade would go on to help the Heat win three NBA championships, winning the Finals MVP in the 2006 campaign.

3. Kevin Durant’s Balancing Act

Kevin Durant is one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history. At around seven feet tall, KD is basically unguardable one-on-one. To become the craftiest scorer in the league, KD takes it to a new level with his warm-ups which sees him trying to balance himself before putting up shots. As a result, there’s no question that it’s expected KD almost makes every shot he puts up.

2. LeBron James’ Chalk Toss

LeBron's chalk toss will forever be hype! Timeless. 💨 pic.twitter.com/VR21PdMVY6 — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) June 27, 2019

Chalk is often a helpful ingredient for players to grip the basketball better and to hang onto rims. As a result, players often take advantage of having chalk in their hands. However, LeBron James uses chalk in a unique fashion by tossing it up in the air to signify that The King has come to play. While it’s a unique spectacle, that has translated well into games. James is currently the all-time leading scorer in the NBA with four NBA championships in his decorated resume.

1. Stephen Curry’s Tunnel Shot

This is insane pic.twitter.com/5i5B6JlDk3 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 5, 2021

Stephen Curry revolutionized three-point shooting in the NBA. He’s arguably the best three-point shooter in NBA history, topping the league in all-time three-point makes. But before the games begin, Curry shoots in difficult levels that are even harder than the game itself. As seen above, Curry practices his on-court shots by making shots from the tunnel. But despite the increased difficulty, it still doesn’t seem to bother the greatest shooter in the world.