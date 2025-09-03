NBA analyst Charles Barkley addressed the NBA's new TV deals heading into the upcoming season and isn't holding back about his true feelings on the transition from TNT to ESPN. Barkley recently called out the NBA for what he thinks will be an issue in 2025-26.

Barkley believes the league will have trouble juggling multiple networks' deals, which isn't ideal for NBA fans, he said, per The Ringer's Bill Simmons Podcast.

“I think the NBA's got a big problem,” Barkley said. “How are regular fans gonna like, OK, it's Tuesday, especially when some games are going to be on Peacock, and it's not going to be on NBC. I think that's a huge dilemma for the NBA. They took the money. I think it's a big deal because they just took all the money from all three networks. I don't think they don’t give a s*** about the fans, and I think this is going to come back to bite them to be honest with you.”

For Barkley, the NBA prioritized business over what's best for its fans.

“The thing that scares me is this deal is for 11 years,” Barkley added. “So, now, people complain all they want to, for the next 11 years, they don't give a s*** about the fans. They're like, if ya'll find the games, fine. Just make sure the check clears.”

“They don’t give a s— about the fans.” Charles Barkley believes the NBA’s new TV package is going to be a problem for regular fans. pic.twitter.com/ONvif3Y8jg — The Ringer (@ringer) September 3, 2025

Charles Barkley blasts TNT over ESPN deal in NSFW rant

Aside from Charles Barkley's recent NFL wager with Shaquille O'Neal, he's been very adamant about his feelings on what has not been an easy switch from TNT to ESPN. Barkley recently discussed how TNT never approached him or any of his other colleagues about losing the NBA TV deal from the beginning, he said, per the Pardon My Take podcast.

“TNT never came to us like grown folks and said, ‘Hey guys, we’re probably going to lose to NBA,' which we could have understood,” Barkley said. “But I thought they sucked. I told them they sucked. Because there's a way you treat people.”

Inside The NBA will be airing on ESPN and ABC this upcoming season.