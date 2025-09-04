Check out the previous entries in ClutchPoints' 100 greatest NBA players of all time series based on Josh Eberley's E-Rank: 100-91 | 90-81 | 80-71

Perhaps the most controversial group of 10 on the list. A center who has incredibly high impact metrics and has been awarded four times and yet is generally criticized on a yearly basis. An MVP with zero playoff success. An up-and-coming all-timer who missed on a Finals MVP. A few secondary players on some legendary teams and a player whose 75th Anniversary Team placement caused widespread discourse.

A question for you the reader: LeBron James’ postseason success has challenged a lot of evaluations on individual greatness. Some people think crediting his deep playoff runs that didn’t result in championships is celebrating a “participation trophy.” Others find that line of thought laughable, suggesting that winning in the playoffs is better than losing early in the postseason or, say, retiring and missing the playoffs altogether. If winning a championship is 10 points in your eyes, how many is leading a team to the conference finals or Finals and coming up just a touch short?

E-Rank Insight: E-Rank awarded points to players for every playoff win and series win. At a fan level, fans will ultimately decide how great a player is as they carry their legacy forward. Winning and giving fans expanded hope needed to have some weight, even if it didn’t result in a ring.

70. Sam Jones 349.25 (75th Anniversary Team)

Sam Jones was a 10-time champion. We really don’t need to say more, but he also led several of those Celtics teams in playoff scoring. Jones was not a passenger on a bus; the man took shifts at the wheel.

69. Paul Arizin 362.5 (75th Anniversary Team)

A champion who left the league for military service immediately after he led the entire association in scoring. Paul Arizin still wound up a 10-time All-Star, a champion, and he won another scoring title for good measure.

68. Robert Parish 364.7 (75th Anniversary Team)

A true benefactor of longevity as a four-time champion who hung around for 21 years in this league. In an exercise where peak performance was the only factor, perhaps Robert Parish falls out, but being a very good player for an incredibly long time can’t be ignored.

67. Damian Lillard 365 (75th Anniversary Team)

Perhaps some validation for the Damian Lillard fans who had to battle incessantly over his original inclusion on the 75th Anniversary Team. Incredibly high playoff highs, some lows, but when it’s said and done, Dame Time is forever.

The first of two four-time Defensive Player of the Year award winners today. Not unlike Dennis Rodman, Ben Wallace was player with almost no value as a scorer who put together a Hall of Fame career because of how incredibly meaningful he was as a defender and rebounder. From undrafted to the Hall of Fame really does hit differently.

65. Reggie Miller 369.9 (75th Anniversary Team)

I think what’s lost in the re-telling of Reggie Miller’s career is how dominant he really was despite being a pioneer in how he played. A storied playoff career, the moments are immortal, but the battles were many. People know he’s a legend of the 3-ball, but on 15 occasions he finished top-10 in TS%. A strong case can be made that no player in history should have shot even more than he did.

I have no doubt that this will be the most controversial placement on the entire list. Rudy Gobert, who is often considered an 82-game player (although the numbers do point to that being rather untrue), is going to catch people off guard. Rudy has won Defensive Player of the Year four times and has been All-Defense eight times. Over the last decade, Gobert has played more playoff games than Kawhi Leonard or Giannis Antetokounmpo. His teams win a lot of games and the league has awarded him a lot. Perhaps no player has a greater perspective difference between what they’ve done and how they are seen.

Truly, an incredible start to his career, his recent Achilles tear aside. We're wishing Jayson Tatum the speediest of recoveries so he can continue to ascend up this list in the years to come. Kobe Bryant won 76 playoff games over his first eight seasons, notably playing alongside Shaquille O’Neal and winning three rings. Tatum has won 72. The Celtics have run out a lot of different co-stars, but the constant in the winning over the last decade has had Tatum at the center.

A two-time All-Star all the way up at No. 62 on the top-100 is stifling, that is, if you look from a long way out. However, Manu Ginobili's career accomplishments and impact metrics speak loudly in support of both his talent and character. Manu sacrificed many individual accolades and honors, but his value was plain to see on winning team after winning team and the advanced numbers paint the picture of a superstar who was always stalking in the shadows.

In many ways, Joel Embiid has been cursed. One of the undeniably elite talents of the era, forever betrayed by a body struggling to stay together. His style of play may irritate you and the antics and inconsistencies have been noted, but he's undoubtedly a sensational player whose peak numbers can go toe-to-toe with guys who will show up 20 and 30 places ahead of him on the list.