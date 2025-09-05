The Cincinnati Reds enter a huge series against the New York Mets, five games back of the final playoff spot. They would need to sweep the Amazins and get some help down the stretch to make the postseason. But Terry Francona's squad is on the doorstep and has the young talent to break through. Who should the Reds go after in MLB free agency to bolster their team this offseason?

The Reds are one of many teams in MLB that do not spend a lot of money in the offseason. That is one reason why Nick Martinez is likely gone, as they have young pitchers breaking into the league and dominating the rotation. So, they won't spend money to keep Martinez. That should open $21 million to spend on the roster next year, which is currently going to Martinez.

Who should the Reds spend that money on next offseason? They need some reinforcements to get over the hump, and free agency is where they will find them.

Trent Grisham cashes in on an elite season

Centerfielder Trent Grisham has had an incredible season with the New York Yankees this year. From relative anonymity to a 30-homer season in The Bronx, Grisham is hitting unrestricted free agency at the perfect time. His centerfield defense is not as strong as it once was, but his bat is perfect for the Reds.

Grisham would not command the salary that his teammate Cody Bellinger will, assuming he opts out of his contract. The Yankees should prioritize Bellinger over Grisham, which leaves the outfielder available for the Reds. They could use another outfield bat, and this one will fit under their salary constraints.

Will the Reds keep Zac Littell?

The Reds pushed some chips in at the trade deadline, picking up Zac Littell from the Tampa Bay Rays. He has been solid in Cincinnati, with a 4.78 ERA in six appearances. With Hunter Greene and Chase Burns at the top of the rotation and Martinez likely leaving, they could use a veteran at the back end. Littell could be the perfect fit, especially if he has a solid September.

The Reds were likely reluctant to trade their prospects at the trade deadline because they have spent so little in free agency. So, they should keep Littell on a reasonable deal. He is not a big name that will command a large salary, so he could be a perfect fit in Cincinnati.

Take a big swing with Pete Alonso

If the Reds really want to throw their chips on the table in the National League playoff race, they would sign first baseman Pete Alonso. He did not get the long-term, big-money contract he wanted last year, so he returned to the Mets on a short-term deal. Alonso is having another great season, which could lead to an opt-out in the offseason.

The Reds are likely not going to pony up the money to sign Alonso this offseason. And if they are willing to do that, their top priority should be extending Elly De La Cruz instead. But if the slugger is signing another short-term deal, the Reds need to make a serious offer to him. Great American Ballpark is a hitter-friendly stadium, which would be great for Alonso's home-run stroke.

Who do you think the Reds should sign this offseason?