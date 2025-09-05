The Houston Astros (77-64) had a prime opportunity to build momentum and give themselves a comfortable cushion in the American League West standings, but they went just .500 during their 10-game homestand versus the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. The inconsistent play would have been enough to keep fans busy, but there were also some eyebrow-raising incidents that have people talking.

During the ninth inning of Houston's 8-4 loss to New York on Thursday, Taylor Trammell became the subject of an inquiry. After hitting a double, umpires inspected the 27-year-old outfielder's bat. It looked a bit peculiar, which Yankees manager Aaron Boone had apparently brought to the umps' attention earlier on, and a deliberation followed.

Confusingly, they confiscated the bat but allowed Trammell to stay in scoring position. He gave a sarcastic thumbs up, via Michael Schwab, clearly irritated by the whole situation.

I love Taylor Trammell's vibe. He did this after he was able to stay on base because Aaron Boone complained about his bat. pic.twitter.com/Rrrhi4QavK — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) September 5, 2025

The decision to keep the 2016 first-round draft pick on second could have received a larger share of the spotlight had the Astros completed a monumental comeback. While they did load the bases with one out, both Carlos Correa and Christian Walker struck out. A three-hit Ryan McMahon outing and a Trent Grisham three-run home run was just too much to overcome.

Following the loss, attention turned to the scrutinized bat. An annoyed and perplexed Trammell offered an explanation for the lumber's unusual appearance.

Astros' Taylor Trammell pleads his case

“I've had that bat since I've been here,” the former Seattle Mariners, LA Dodgers and Yankees player told reporters, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. “I've had it for a long time. I usually take BP with it. I use it in games, I use it in [Triple-A Sugar Land], use it every time I need. The only thing I just don't have a gloss finish on my bat. It's matte. Paint wears down. That's what happened.

“I just got word they thought my bat was shaved down too much. To be honest, I have no idea how you shave down a bat. I don't know what it is. I feel kind of defensive right now, moreso a test of my character of like I'm going to willingly do that. Just kind of lost on that thing, and if anybody knows me knows I'm never going to cheat any turns or anything like that. I have no idea. That's baffling to me that it was even checked. They didn't like it. Sorry. I used it the first at-bat and it wasn't a problem. I struck out and it wasn't a problem then.”

Boone revealed afterwards that he asked the league about the bat earlier in the day and was told that it looked illegal. For some reason, the skipper waited until the ninth inning to voice concern with the umps. Boone said he was not accusing Taylor Trammell of knowingly committing any wrongdoing. In any case, this was a fairly fitting end to a bizarre series against the Yankees.

Houston must regroup

Between the confiscated bat and the Framber Valdez-Cesar Salazar cross-up on Tuesday, this has been a weird and overall unpleasant week in Daikin Park. Perhaps the Astros can hit the reset button on the road. They lead the Mariners by three and a half games in the division, but a pivotal stretch awaits.

Houston visits the lurking Texas Rangers and AL-leading Toronto Blue Jays before ending the trip with a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves. The potential reprieve will end rather quickly, though, as Houston then squares off with the Rangers and Mariners in consecutive series. It is time for Joe Espada's group to rediscover its spark. Trammell himself is trying to figure things out in the batter's box. He is slashing .208/.314/.356/.670 through 44 games with the club.

Maybe the Yankees just gave him the extra fire he needs to post worthwhile offensive production. Trammell, the Astros and the Yankees will wait for a verdict regarding the bat. It was taken away for further examination, with a towel wrapped around the area in question, via PaperCity Magazine's Chris Baldwin.