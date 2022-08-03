NBA 2K23 Badge System will force players to make hard decisions

The NBA 2K23 revamped badge system will be forcing players to make hard decisions in making their MyPLAYER Builds this year.

MyPLAYER is undoubtedly one of the most popular facets in NBA 2K games, and it’s always fun to mess around and make OP builds with all the VC you have stashed up. However, Visual Concepts wants players to give their MyPLAYER builds more thought this year, as they make changes around the NBA 2K23 badge system. While players still have complete control over how they’d like to build their MyPLAYER, the changes this year will have player skills and badges more balanced.

For the New-Gen version of NBA 2K23 on Xbox Series X and PS5, the new badge system will look like this:

There will be three Tiers, as opposed to the colored badges. There are 16 badges per attribute category: eight in Tier 1, four in Tier 2, and four in Tier 3, with Tier 1 badges being the least powerful and cheapest. The idea is to make players more mindful of their builds and to force them to make difficult decisions. It’s also expected that this way, players will first equip lower tier badges before moving on to the higher tier badges, making the games’ pacing in terms of progression much smoother and preventing sudden power spikes in MyCAREER.

On top of the sixteen badges detailed above, there will be four Core badges, which are four unique badge slots, one in each attribute category, that are counted on top of your badge points. These badges are unlocked by fulfilling challenge requirements, which will allow the badge to be placed into the core badge slot.

Below, we have a list of all of the confirmed badges as detailed in the first NBA 2K23 courtside report:

FINISHING

Slithery

Masher

Aerial Wizard

Bully

<Removed Hook Specialist>

SHOOTING

Agent 3

Middy Magician

Amped

Claymore

Comeback Kid

Hand Down Man Down

Space Creator

Limitless Range

<Removed Chef, Hot Zone Hunter, Lucky #7, Mismatch Expert, Set Shooter, Sniper, and Limitless Spot-Up

PLAYMAKING

Killer Combos

Clamp Breaker

Vice Grip

Mismatch Expert

<Removed Bullet Passer, Downhill, Glue Hands, Stop & Go>

DEFENSE/REBOUNDING

Anchor

Boxout Beast

Work Horse

Glove

Challenger

<Removed Defensive Leader>

NBA 2K23 is coming out on September 9, 2022. Check out our accompanying articles based on NBA 2K23’s first Courtside Report on the new Defensive Gameplay Enhancements and Offensive Gameplay Enhancements.