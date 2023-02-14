His Airness has been the focus of NBA 2K23, but it didn’t mean you could just get his card on MyTEAM that easily. That is, until today. For the next week, you can get a free Diamond Michael Jordan on NBA 2K23 MyTEAM through a locker code, so it’s definitely an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

Of course, the locker code for the free Diamond Michael Jordan can be found in our frequently-updated list of active locker codes, but since we’re sure that a free MJ card would be of interest to our readers, we’re publishing this article to give more visibility on this freebie. Seriously, it’s easy to miss when new locker codes get given out, so here’s us doing our part in making sure the most number of people can get them.

Diamond Michael Jordan – ALL-STAR-JORDAN-23-IN-MYTEAM

The Diamond Michael Jordan NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Card is 93 OVR in the SG/SF position. This locker code will be active until February 20, 11:59 PM PST.

Diamond Rui Hachimura – MYTEAM-RUI-HACHIMURA-C7P55

The Diamond Rui Hachimura NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Card is 93 OVR in the PF/SF position. This locker code will be active until February 14, 11:59 PM PST.

How to Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

As to how you can unlock these locker codes, follow these instructions:

From the Main Menu, go to the MyTEAM Game Mode On the Home Tab, select the MyTEAM Community Hub From this screen, select the Locker Code from the lower right portion of the screen This will lead you to a screen where you can type the CODE written above for your MyTEAM Rewards

That’s a quick and simple way to redeem the locker codes you receive from NBA 2K23. Now, conquer the NBA 2K23 court with your brand-new and free Rui Hachimura and Michael Jordan Diamond Cards on MyTEAM!