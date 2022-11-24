Published November 24, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

This year’s MyTEAM received great improvements this year, so there’s no wonder why so many players are into this game mode in NBA 2K23. So, to help out all NBA 2K23 MyTEAM players, we’re collating all of the active NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Locker Codes here for everyone’s benefit. Check out all of the MyTEAM Locker Codes in this article and get freebies for the spectacular game mode here.

NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Locker Codes

Here are all of the known MyTEAM Locker Codes released by NBA 2K MyTEAM:

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY TGIV-2K23-DAL-BOS MyPlayer Apparel

MyTeam Pack 11/24/2022, 7:59 AM PT HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-3R9T Thanksgiving Banners

2 Hour Double XP 11/28/2022, 7:59 AM PT

EXPIRED:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY HAPPY-HALLOWEEN-IN-MyTEAM Trick or Treat Exchange Card EXPIRED 2K23-SZN2-DEN-GSW Ferocious Pack in MyTEAM and MyCAREER Clothing EXPIRED SHADES-OF-ROOKIE-EVO Shades of Option Pack EXPIRED 250K-UNSTOPPABLE-PACK-DZ86P Unstoppable Pack EXPIRED 250K-GD1-DIAMOND-SHOE 250K Diamond Shoe Pack EXPIRED MYTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC Drop the ball for a chance for a MyTEAM SILENCERS PACK EXPIRED JPPGB-24J8S-VVJZQ-65GD6-533J7 30 minute 2XP Coin, 3 Gatorade Boosts and a shirt EXPIRED CONGRATS-HOF-MANU Trophy Case Card – Spurs EXPIRED CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY Trophy Case Card – Heat EXPIRED 2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23 #2KDay Option Pack EXPIRED

That’s all of the NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Locker Codes for now.

With the new Trophy Case collection in NBA 2K23, players will be able to unlock rare cards for completing Trophy Case Cards. At launch, 2K is giving away two codes that will unlock Trophy Case Cards for the Spurs and for the Heat, which will help you get a jumpstart on your collection. Meanwhile, the 2K Day celebrations for NBA 2K23’s launch also brings about an Option Pack, which should give you new cards of your choice that will jumpstart your MyTEAM progression.

How to Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

As to how you can unlock these locker codes, follow these instructions:

From the Main Menu, go to the MyTEAM Game Mode On the Home Tab, select the MyTEAM Community Hub From this screen, select the Locker Code from the lower right portion of the screen This will lead you to a screen where you can type the CODE written above for your MyTEAM Rewards

That’s a quick and simple way to redeem the locker codes you receive from NBA 2K23. Hopefully, this guide of ours helped you. Enjoy NBA 2K23 MyTEAM!