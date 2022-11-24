This year’s MyTEAM received great improvements this year, so there’s no wonder why so many players are into this game mode in NBA 2K23. So, to help out all NBA 2K23 MyTEAM players, we’re collating all of the active NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Locker Codes here for everyone’s benefit. Check out all of the MyTEAM Locker Codes in this article and get freebies for the spectacular game mode here.

NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Locker Codes

Here are all of the known MyTEAM Locker Codes released by NBA 2K MyTEAM:

ACTIVE:

CODEREWARDEXPIRY
TGIV-2K23-DAL-BOSMyPlayer Apparel
MyTeam Pack		11/24/2022, 7:59 AM PT
HAPPY-THANKSGIVING-3R9T
Thanksgiving Banners
2 Hour Double XP		11/28/2022, 7:59 AM PT

EXPIRED:

CODEREWARDEXPIRY
HAPPY-HALLOWEEN-IN-MyTEAMTrick or Treat Exchange CardEXPIRED
2K23-SZN2-DEN-GSWFerocious Pack in MyTEAM and MyCAREER ClothingEXPIRED
SHADES-OF-ROOKIE-EVOShades of Option PackEXPIRED
250K-UNSTOPPABLE-PACK-DZ86PUnstoppable PackEXPIRED
250K-GD1-DIAMOND-SHOE250K Diamond Shoe PackEXPIRED
MYTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPCDrop the ball for a chance for a MyTEAM SILENCERS PACKEXPIRED
JPPGB-24J8S-VVJZQ-65GD6-533J730 minute 2XP Coin, 3 Gatorade Boosts and a shirtEXPIRED
CONGRATS-HOF-MANUTrophy Case Card – SpursEXPIRED
CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAYTrophy Case Card – HeatEXPIRED
2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23#2KDay Option PackEXPIRED

That’s all of the NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Locker Codes for now.

With the new Trophy Case collection in NBA 2K23, players will be able to unlock rare cards for completing Trophy Case Cards. At launch, 2K is giving away two codes that will unlock Trophy Case Cards for the Spurs and for the Heat, which will help you get a jumpstart on your collection. Meanwhile, the 2K Day celebrations for NBA 2K23’s launch also brings about an Option Pack, which should give you new cards of your choice that will jumpstart your MyTEAM progression.

RECOMMENDED
NBA 2K23 Top OVR Rating, NBA 2K23 Top 3PT Rating, NBA 2K23 Top DNK Rating, NBA 2K23 Best OVR Rating, NBA 2K23 Best 3PT Rating, NBA 2K23 Best DNK Rating

NBA 2K23 Ratings – Top OVR Ratings in NBA 2K23

Franz Christian Irorita ·

Warriors, Klay Thompson, Ronnie 2K

Warriors star Klay Thompson roasts ESPN for talking NBA 2K23 with ‘clown’ Ronnie 2K

Paolo Songco ·

Ronnie 2K, NBA 2K23

Ronnie 2K shockingly reveals how players offered him ‘bribes’ to improve NBA2K ratings

Joey Mistretta ·

How to Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

As to how you can unlock these locker codes, follow these instructions:

  1. From the Main Menu, go to the MyTEAM Game Mode
  2. On the Home Tab, select the MyTEAM Community Hub
  3. From this screen, select the Locker Code from the lower right portion of the screen
  4. This will lead you to a screen where you can type the CODE written above for your MyTEAM Rewards

That’s a quick and simple way to redeem the locker codes you receive from NBA 2K23. Hopefully, this guide of ours helped you. Enjoy NBA 2K23 MyTEAM!