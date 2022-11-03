Gaming
NBA 2K23 Ratings – Top OVR Ratings in NBA 2K23
NBA 2K23 updated its ratings today, with more-or-less not-so-controversial results. The main dogs are understandably at the top, with (spoiler alert) Giannis leading the pack, but while Giannis holds NBA 2K23 top OVR Ratings certificate, he’s not necessarily the best shooter out there. Here is the Top OVR Ratings in NBA 2K23 coming off the November 3, 2022, update, as well as the Top Ratings for 3PT and Dunks respectively.
NBA 2K23 Top OVR Ratings
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – 97 OVR | 71 3PT | 91 DNK
- Kevin Durant – 96 OVR | 88 3PT | 85 DNK
- Stephen Curry – 96 OVR | 99 3PT | 85 DNK
- Luka Doncic – 96 OVR | 86 3PT | 75 DNK
- LeBron James – 96 OVR | 79 3PT | 90 DNK
- Nikola Jokic – 96 OVR | 80 3PT | 75 DNK
- Joel Embiid – 95 OVR | 80 3PT | 80 DNK
- Ja Morant – 94 OVR | 83 3PT | 97 DNK
- Kawhi Leonard – 94 OVR | 83 3PT | 85 DNK
- Jayson Tatum – 94 OVR | 87 3PT | 88 DNK
NBA 2K23 Top 3PT Ratings
For the Top 3PT Ratings in NBA 2K23, of course, we have the Splash Brothers leading the pack, with Stephen Curry having the lone 99 3PT rating in the game.
- Stephen Curry – 99 3PT | 96 OVR
- Desmond Bane – 90 3PT | 86 OVR
- Kevin Durant – 88 3PT | 96 OVR
- Klay Thompson – 88 3PT | 83 OVR
- Luke Kennard – 88 3PT | 75 OVR
- Jayson Tatum – 87 3PT | 94 OVR
- Devin Booker – 87 3PT | 91 OVR
- Donovan Mitchell – 87 3PT | 91 OVR
- Damian Lillard – 87 3PT | 90 OVR
- Tyrese Maxey – 87 3PT | 86 OVR
NBA 2K23 Top DNK Ratings
For the Top DNK Ratings in NBA 2K23, we have Ja Morant and Zion Williamson lead the pack – but we already know what happens to Zion when he tries to turn this into his biggest showboating asset. Our #1 OVR ranker is also just at #11 with 91 DNK, but for the Top 10, they are:
- Ja Morant – 97 DNK | 84 OVR
- Zion Williamson – 97 DNK | 87 OVR
- Zach Lavine – 95 DNK | 88 OVR
- Anthony Edwards – 95 DNK | 86 OVR
- Aaron Gordon – 95 DNK | 79 OVR
- Derrick Jones Jr. – 94 DNK | 74 OVR
- John Collins – 93 DNK | 83 OVR
- Hamidou Diallo – 93 DNK | 74 OVR
- Donovan Mitchell – 92 DNK | 91 OVR
- Andrew Wiggins – 92 DNK | 84 OVR
That’s it for the list of the Top 10 players for each of NBA 2K23’s main rankings. For a complete list, you can use the official 2K ratings database here.