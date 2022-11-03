NBA 2K23 Ratings – Top OVR Ratings in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 updated its ratings today, with more-or-less not-so-controversial results. The main dogs are understandably at the top, with (spoiler alert) Giannis leading the pack, but while Giannis holds NBA 2K23 top OVR Ratings certificate, he’s not necessarily the best shooter out there. Here is the Top OVR Ratings in NBA 2K23 coming off the November 3, 2022, update, as well as the Top Ratings for 3PT and Dunks respectively.

NBA 2K23 Top OVR Ratings

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 97 OVR | 71 3PT | 91 DNK Kevin Durant – 96 OVR | 88 3PT | 85 DNK Stephen Curry – 96 OVR | 99 3PT | 85 DNK Luka Doncic – 96 OVR | 86 3PT | 75 DNK LeBron James – 96 OVR | 79 3PT | 90 DNK Nikola Jokic – 96 OVR | 80 3PT | 75 DNK Joel Embiid – 95 OVR | 80 3PT | 80 DNK Ja Morant – 94 OVR | 83 3PT | 97 DNK Kawhi Leonard – 94 OVR | 83 3PT | 85 DNK Jayson Tatum – 94 OVR | 87 3PT | 88 DNK

NBA 2K23 Top 3PT Ratings

For the Top 3PT Ratings in NBA 2K23, of course, we have the Splash Brothers leading the pack, with Stephen Curry having the lone 99 3PT rating in the game.

Stephen Curry – 99 3PT | 96 OVR Desmond Bane – 90 3PT | 86 OVR Kevin Durant – 88 3PT | 96 OVR Klay Thompson – 88 3PT | 83 OVR Luke Kennard – 88 3PT | 75 OVR Jayson Tatum – 87 3PT | 94 OVR Devin Booker – 87 3PT | 91 OVR Donovan Mitchell – 87 3PT | 91 OVR Damian Lillard – 87 3PT | 90 OVR Tyrese Maxey – 87 3PT | 86 OVR

NBA 2K23 Top DNK Ratings

For the Top DNK Ratings in NBA 2K23, we have Ja Morant and Zion Williamson lead the pack – but we already know what happens to Zion when he tries to turn this into his biggest showboating asset. Our #1 OVR ranker is also just at #11 with 91 DNK, but for the Top 10, they are:

Ja Morant – 97 DNK | 84 OVR Zion Williamson – 97 DNK | 87 OVR Zach Lavine – 95 DNK | 88 OVR Anthony Edwards – 95 DNK | 86 OVR Aaron Gordon – 95 DNK | 79 OVR Derrick Jones Jr. – 94 DNK | 74 OVR John Collins – 93 DNK | 83 OVR Hamidou Diallo – 93 DNK | 74 OVR Donovan Mitchell – 92 DNK | 91 OVR Andrew Wiggins – 92 DNK | 84 OVR

That’s it for the list of the Top 10 players for each of NBA 2K23’s main rankings. For a complete list, you can use the official 2K ratings database here.