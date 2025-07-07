The Los Angeles Clippers acquired John Collins in a three-team swap with the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat, which could increase the likelihood of signing Phoenix Suns' Bradley Beal. He's reportedly on the verge of reaching a buyout with the Suns, and the Clippers are among top the suitors for Beal. And, so were the Heat, who acquired Norman Powell in the deal. However, in the aftermath, Miami will most likely look past the veteran guard.

Signing Beal following an expected buyout with the Suns just got more complicated for the Heat, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“By making this trade, the Heat have limited themselves financially since they are now hard-capped at the first apron. This means the Heat are unable to use their full MLE, thus making a path to Bradley Beal tough without trading other players. Miami is likely out on Beal.”

All eyes are on the Clippers as their revamped supporting cast that will surround James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, continues to improve this summer. After re-signing Harden and Nicholas Batum, the Clippers added free-agent center Brook Lopez, and Collins to strengthen their frontcourt ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Is signing Chris Paul the Clippers' next move?

Reportedly in the mix to sign free agent guard Chris Paul, who announced 2025-26 will be his final NBA season, the Clippers could sign the future Hall of Famer, following his buyout with the Spurs. Making moves that could entice Paul to join the Clippers for a final shot at winning his first NBA title, the three-team trade may have increased their chances.

“Keep a very close eye on the Clippers not only adding Bradley Beal, once he is bought out by the Suns but also bringing back Chris Paul for his final NBA season,” Siegel added.

As the NBA offseason continues to heat up, the Clippers have remain effectively active this offseason.