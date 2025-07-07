The Los Angeles Clippers acquired John Collins in a three-team swap with the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat, which could increase the likelihood of signing Phoenix Suns' Bradley Beal. He's reportedly on the verge of reaching a buyout with the Suns, and the Clippers are among top the suitors for Beal. And, so were the Heat, who acquired Norman Powell in the deal. However, in the aftermath, Miami will most likely look past the veteran guard.

Signing Beal following an expected buyout with the Suns just got more complicated for the Heat, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“By making this trade, the Heat have limited themselves financially since they are now hard-capped at the first apron. This means the Heat are unable to use their full MLE, thus making a path to Bradley Beal tough without trading other players. Miami is likely out on Beal.”

All eyes are on the Clippers as their revamped supporting cast that will surround James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, continues to improve this summer. After re-signing Harden and Nicholas Batum, the Clippers added free-agent center Brook Lopez, and Collins to strengthen their frontcourt ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Is signing Chris Paul the Clippers' next move?

NBA player Chris Paul looks on as Team CP3 plays a game against Nightrydas at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center
Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reportedly in the mix to sign free agent guard Chris Paul, who announced 2025-26 will be his final NBA season, the Clippers could sign the future Hall of Famer, following his buyout with the Spurs. Making moves that could entice Paul to join the Clippers for a final shot at winning his first NBA title, the three-team trade may have increased their chances.

“Keep a very close eye on the Clippers not only adding Bradley Beal, once he is bought out by the Suns but also bringing back Chris Paul for his final NBA season,” Siegel added.

As the NBA offseason continues to heat up, the Clippers have remain effectively active this offseason.

More NBA News
Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (13) on the bench prior to the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center with the Cavs logo in the background
Ricky Rubio makes heartbreaking confession about mental health issuesJosue Pavon ·
LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) defends Utah Jazz forward/center John Collins (20) during the second half at the Delta Center.
Clippers, Jazz, Heat pull off 3-team trade with Norman Powell, John CollinsBrett Siegel ·
San Antonio first round draft pick Carter Bryant (11) holds up his jersey along with general manager Brian Wright at Victory Capital Performance Center.
Spurs’ Carter Bryant drops truth bomb about Summer League debutHector Ledesma ·
Kevin Durant photoshopped in Rockets jersey, Jalen Green photoshopped in Suns jersey, Adou Thiero photoshopped in Lakers jersey, Alex Toohey photoshopped in Warriors jersey, Rocco Zikarsky photoshopped in Timberwolves jersey, David Roddy in Hawks jersey, Sean Marks (Nets GM) all together. With letter grades of A, B, C, D, F all around the graphic.
Kevin Durant trade grades for record-breaking 7 teams involved in blockbusterBailey Bassett ·
NBA female referee Simone Jelks (left) and San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) reacts in the first half of the game between the Spurs and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome.
NBA legend Chris Paul hints at final season amid Clippers, Suns, Bucks rumorsJackson Stone ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at PHX Aena.
NBA rumors: Rockets’ Kevin Durant trade becomes 7-team dealRishav Bhat ·