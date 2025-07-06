Arguably the biggest name left on the free agent market is former San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul. While he may not be the player he was during his prime, Paul still can provide steady playmaking, shot creation, and defense to a number of teams who may be lacking in those departments.

Recently, Paul took part in a fan event alongside host Jemele Hill, and one of the questions asked was how much longer he intends to play (per Underdog on X, formerly Twitter).

“At the most, a year,” said Paul with a smile. “I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself.”

Teams that have been reported to have interest in Paul's services include the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, among others. Of course, both of these are teams that Paul previously suited up for and helped turn from laughingstocks into legitimate championship contenders.

A big decision for Chris Paul

Paul will likely step into a backup point guard role with whatever team he ends up signing with this summer. Last year, Paul helped expand the game of Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama, creating a lethal pick and role partnership between the two and also taking on an increased workload down the stretch when both Wembanyama and trade acquisition De'Aaron Fox were out of the lineup.

The Clippers have a starting point guard in James Harden but could certainly use Paul's expertise off the bench. The team wouldn't be losing much in the way of defense if Paul took away some of Kris Dunn's minutes, and he would certainly provide a lot more in terms of shooting and playmaking on the other end of the floor.

Phoenix, meanwhile, is one of the league's most unstable situations, and a lot of the dysfunction began when the team traded Paul during the 2023 offseason. The Suns missed the playoffs altogether in the 2024-25 season and have since traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.

Paul has also reportedly met with the Milwaukee Bucks, who need some backcourt help after releasing Damian Lillard in the wake of his injury, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Whatever direction Paul chooses to go, he'll undoubtedly make that team better.