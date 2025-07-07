More often than not, the Top 10 picks of the NBA Draft could be best described as the cream of the crop. Throughout the years, these selections have found plenty of success in the league. However, they also carry heavy expectations, leading to possible busts. Here is a look at the best and worst NBA Draft picks at every slot in the Top 10.

Check out the gallery.

No. 1 pick

LeBron James has made a case to be the GOAT of the sport. His decorated career saw him pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a record that he could possibly hold for several decades to come. Moreover, James also has four NBA championships, Finals MVPs, and NBA MVPs. He even added an NBA Cup title and NBA Cup MVP to his name.

Worst: Anthony Bennett (2013 Cavaliers)

After a solid showing in the preseason, Anthony Bennett was the complete opposite once the regular season started. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man struggled mightily and quickly turned into bust status. He only lasted in the NBA for 151 games across four seasons. Bennett was also the highest draft pick to be sent to the NBA G-League.

No. 2 pick

Best: Bill Russell (1956 Celtics)

Bill Russell was the centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1950s and '60s. With him at the helm, Russell and the Celtics captured 11 NBA championships. In the process, the 6-foot-10 big man out of San Francisco University also collected five NBA MVP Awards, proving that he was an unstoppable force back in the day.

Worst: Hasheem Thabeet (2009 Grizzlies)

After a dominant stint with UConn, Hasheem Thabeet was selected second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies at the 2009 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, Thabeet emerged as a huge disappointment, failing to adapt to the NBA style of play due to his lack of skills. With his weaknesses exposed, Thabeet became one of the few lottery picks to be demoted to the NBA D-League, now called the G-League.

No. 3 pick

Widely regarded as the GOAT, it's safe to say that the Chicago Bulls got a steal with Michael Jordan. He eventually led the franchise to a pair of three-peat runs with six NBA Finals MVPs to his name. Jordan's scoring tenacity and ability to hang in the air made him arguably the best in history of the game.

Worst: Chris Washburn (1986 Warriors)

The Golden State Warriors have historically been bad at drafting big men. One was Chris Washburn, who only played 72 games in the NBA. He averaged 3.1 points per game in his career before receiving a lifetime ban from the NBA due to drug addiction. It was easily a waste of a Top 3 pick for the Warriors.

No. 4 pick

A lot of basketball fans call Chris Paul the “Point God.” CP3 was easily one of the best playmakers in the NBA during his peak. Although he has never won an NBA championship, the 6-foot guard has been individually great with 12 All-Star Game appearances to his name to go along with leading the NBA in assists and steals five and six times, respectively.

Worst: Dragan Bender (2016 Suns)

European prospects have usually done well in the NBA during the modern era. However, that wasn't the case for Croatian power forward Dragan Bender. He failed to acclimate at the NBA level, paving the way for bust status. He only lasted in the NBA for four seasons, averaging just 5.4 points per game as a reserve.

No. 5 pick

Best: Scottie Pippen (1987 Bulls)

Scottie Pippen played second fiddle to Michael Jordan during the golden years of the Bulls when they won a total of six NBA championships. As a result, drafting Pippen was certainly a steal for the franchise. Although Pippen isn't exactly fond of Jordan as of late, no one can deny that he's arguably the best second option and fifth overall pick in NBA history.

Worst: Nikoloz Tskitishvili (2002 Nuggets)

Currently, the Denver Nuggets found a gem in Nikola Jokic. However, the franchise hasn't been exactly perfect in scouting for European talent, especially when they selected Georgian center Nikoloz Tskitishvili, who only played 172 games in the NBA. The fifth overall pick of the 2002 NBA Draft never played like a lottery pick. Tskitishvili only put up 2.9 points per game in his career.

No. 6 pick

Best: Larry Bird (1978 Celtics)

The Indiana Pacers are continuing to kick themselves for failing to draft Larry Bird in the 1978 NBA Draft, leading him to be taken by the Boston Celtics with the sixth pick. Bird became a franchise cornerstone for the Celtics, leading them to three NBA championships. Bird is also a three-time NBA MVP winner.

Worst: Jan Vesely (2011 Wizards)



Another European big man who didn't pan out was Jan Vesely. In true Washington Wizards fashion, the franchise selected an athletic big man out of Czech Republic. Unfortunately, Vesely's athleticism couldn't compete with his NBA counterparts, opening the doors for a limited NBA career that only lasted three seasons.

No. 7 pick

Despite initial doubts from critics before the 2009 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors took a chance on Stephen Curry with the seventh pick. Fast-forward to today, that selection has paid major dividends with Curry emerging as the best shooter in NBA history. Curry shot his way to back-to-back NBA MVP Awards followed by four NBA championships.

Worst: Eddie Griffin (2001 Nets)

Houston Rockets fans certainly remember the 2001 NBA Draft for dark reasons. The franchise infamously traded their haul of first-round draft picks in return for the New Jersey Nets' seventh pick Eddie Griffin. The Seton Hall standout was nowhere near his college form. To make matters worse, Griffin's off-court struggled limited his NBA tenure to just five seasons.

No. 8 pick

Best: Sam Jones (1957)

Sam Jones had one of the best NBA careers. Taken eighth overall by the Boston Celtics, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard helped the dynasty capture 10 NBA championships. While doing so, Jones also earned five All-Star Game appearances and three All-NBA Team selections.

Worst: Rafael Araujo (2004 Raptors)

It's safe to say that the Toronto Raptors were filled with regret when they wasted their eight pick on Rafael Araujo at the 2004 NBA Draft. The Brazilian center looked out of place in the NBA. In fact, Araujo just put up 2.8 points per outing in his career. He could only muster three years into the league before taking his talents overseas.

No. 9 pick

Best: Dirk Nowitzki (1998 Bucks)

The Dallas Mavericks certainly orchestrated one of the most successful draft day trades in history when they traded Robert Traylor to the Milwaukee Bucks for German big man Dirk Nowitzki at the 1998 NBA Draft. Nowitzki went on to revolutionize the stretch big man in the NBA. Furthermore, he cemented his legacy by leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title.

Worst: Patrick O'Bryant (2006 Warriors)

Another big man lottery pick that didn't work out for the Warriors was Patrick O'Bryant. The 7-foot big man out of Bradley University was hardly a contributor at the NBA level. He was limited to just 2.1 points per game before O'Bryant had to take his talents overseas. To be fair to Golden State, the 2006 NBA Draft Class was one of the worst.

No. 10 pick

Best: Paul Pierce (1998 Celtics)

Although Paul Pierce now spends most of his time as an analyst, a lot of basketball fans actually enjoyed his elite perimeter game back in the day. Nicknamed “The Truth,” Pierce thrived in clutch situations and never shied away from big moments. In fact, the 6-foot-7 forward even shot his way to the 2008 NBA championship.

Worst: Thon Maker (2016 Bucks)

After the success story of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks hoped they could replicate the same development with Australian big man Thon Maker. But unlike Giannis, Maker failed to grow into an elite player or a role player at the very least. He averaged just 4.6 points per game and was out of the league after five seasons.