More often than not, the Top 10 picks of the NBA Draft could be best described as the cream of the crop. Throughout the years, these selections have found plenty of success in the league. However, they also carry heavy expectations, leading to possible busts. Here is a look at the best and worst NBA Draft picks at every slot in the Top 10.

No. 1 pick

Best: LeBron James (2003 Cavaliers)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) smiles while holding the MVP and Finals trophy after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has made a case to be the GOAT of the sport. His decorated career saw him pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a record that he could possibly hold for several decades to come. Moreover, James also has four NBA championships, Finals MVPs, and NBA MVPs. He even added an NBA Cup title and NBA Cup MVP to his name.

Worst: Anthony Bennett (2013 Cavaliers)

Houston Rockets forward Anthony Bennett (30) poses for a picture during media day at Post Oak Hotel.
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After a solid showing in the preseason, Anthony Bennett was the complete opposite once the regular season started. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man struggled mightily and quickly turned into bust status. He only lasted in the NBA for 151 games across four seasons. Bennett was also the highest draft pick to be sent to the NBA G-League.

No. 2 pick

Best: Bill Russell (1956 Celtics)

Former NBA great Bill Russell on the sidelines during the NBA Rookie Game.
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Russell was the centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1950s and '60s. With him at the helm, Russell and the Celtics captured 11 NBA championships. In the process, the 6-foot-10 big man out of San Francisco University also collected five NBA MVP Awards, proving that he was an unstoppable force back in the day.

Worst: Hasheem Thabeet (2009 Grizzlies)

Portland Trail Blazers center Hasheem Thabeet (34) on the bench against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Power Balance Pavilion. The Sacramento Kings defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 104-103.
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After a dominant stint with UConn, Hasheem Thabeet was selected second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies at the 2009 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, Thabeet emerged as a huge disappointment, failing to adapt to the NBA style of play due to his lack of skills. With his weaknesses exposed, Thabeet became one of the few lottery picks to be demoted to the NBA D-League, now called the G-League.

No. 3 pick

Best: Michael Jordan (1984 Bulls)

Suns guard Dan Majerle defends Bulls guard Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in 1993 in Phoenix
Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Widely regarded as the GOAT, it's safe to say that the Chicago Bulls got a steal with Michael Jordan. He eventually led the franchise to a pair of three-peat runs with six NBA Finals MVPs to his name. Jordan's scoring tenacity and ability to hang in the air made him arguably the best in history of the game.

Worst: Chris Washburn (1986 Warriors)

Chris Washburn playing for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have historically been bad at drafting big men. One was Chris Washburn, who only played 72 games in the NBA. He averaged 3.1 points per game in his career before receiving a lifetime ban from the NBA due to drug addiction. It was easily a waste of a Top 3 pick for the Warriors.

No. 4 pick

Best: Chris Paul (2005 Hornets)

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center.
David Gonzales-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of basketball fans call Chris Paul the “Point God.” CP3 was easily one of the best playmakers in the NBA during his peak. Although he has never won an NBA championship, the 6-foot guard has been individually great with 12 All-Star Game appearances to his name to go along with leading the NBA in assists and steals five and six times, respectively.

Worst: Dragan Bender (2016 Suns)

Golden State Warriors forward Dragan Bender (10) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center.
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

European prospects have usually done well in the NBA during the modern era. However, that wasn't the case for Croatian power forward Dragan Bender. He failed to acclimate at the NBA level, paving the way for bust status. He only lasted in the NBA for four seasons, averaging just 5.4 points per game as a reserve.

No. 5 pick

Best: Scottie Pippen (1987 Bulls)

Scottie Pippen attends the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Pippen played second fiddle to Michael Jordan during the golden years of the Bulls when they won a total of six NBA championships. As a result, drafting Pippen was certainly a steal for the franchise. Although Pippen isn't exactly fond of Jordan as of late, no one can deny that he's arguably the best second option and fifth overall pick in NBA history.

Worst: Nikoloz Tskitishvili (2002 Nuggets)

Nikoloz Tskitishvili playing for the Denver Nuggets.

Currently, the Denver Nuggets found a gem in Nikola Jokic. However, the franchise hasn't been exactly perfect in scouting for European talent, especially when they selected Georgian center Nikoloz Tskitishvili, who only played 172 games in the NBA. The fifth overall pick of the 2002 NBA Draft never played like a lottery pick. Tskitishvili only put up 2.9 points per game in his career.

No. 6 pick

Best: Larry Bird (1978 Celtics)

Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Larry Bird speak to the press during a press conference at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers are continuing to kick themselves for failing to draft Larry Bird in the 1978 NBA Draft, leading him to be taken by the Boston Celtics with the sixth pick. Bird became a franchise cornerstone for the Celtics, leading them to three NBA championships. Bird is also a three-time NBA MVP winner.

Worst: Jan Vesely (2011 Wizards)

Golden State Warriors center Jermaine O'Neal (7) is defended by Denver Nuggets center Timofey Mozgov (25) and forward Jan Vesely (24) during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. The Nuggets defeated the Warriors 100-99.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Another European big man who didn't pan out was Jan Vesely. In true Washington Wizards fashion, the franchise selected an athletic big man out of Czech Republic. Unfortunately, Vesely's athleticism couldn't compete with his NBA counterparts, opening the doors for a limited NBA career that only lasted three seasons.

No. 7 pick

Best: Stephen Curry (2009 Warriors)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Despite initial doubts from critics before the 2009 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors took a chance on Stephen Curry with the seventh pick. Fast-forward to today, that selection has paid major dividends with Curry emerging as the best shooter in NBA history. Curry shot his way to back-to-back NBA MVP Awards followed by four NBA championships.

Worst: Eddie Griffin (2001 Nets)

Eddie Griffin playing for the Houston Rockets.

Houston Rockets fans certainly remember the 2001 NBA Draft for dark reasons. The franchise infamously traded their haul of first-round draft picks in return for the New Jersey Nets' seventh pick Eddie Griffin. The Seton Hall standout was nowhere near his college form. To make matters worse, Griffin's off-court struggled limited his NBA tenure to just five seasons.

No. 8 pick

Best: Sam Jones (1957)

Boston Celtics guard Sam Jones (24) in action against Los Angeles Lakers forward Elgin Baylor (22).
Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Jones had one of the best NBA careers. Taken eighth overall by the Boston Celtics, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard helped the dynasty capture 10 NBA championships. While doing so, Jones also earned five All-Star Game appearances and three All-NBA Team selections.

Worst: Rafael Araujo (2004 Raptors)

Rafael Araujo playing for the Toronto Raptors.

It's safe to say that the Toronto Raptors were filled with regret when they wasted their eight pick on Rafael Araujo at the 2004 NBA Draft. The Brazilian center looked out of place in the NBA. In fact, Araujo just put up 2.8 points per outing in his career. He could only muster three years into the league before taking his talents overseas.

No. 9 pick

Best: Dirk Nowitzki (1998 Bucks)

Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs small forward Rudy Gay (22) during the second half at AT&T Center.
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks certainly orchestrated one of the most successful draft day trades in history when they traded Robert Traylor to the Milwaukee Bucks for German big man Dirk Nowitzki at the 1998 NBA Draft. Nowitzki went on to revolutionize the stretch big man in the NBA. Furthermore, he cemented his legacy by leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title.

Worst: Patrick O'Bryant (2006 Warriors)

Charlotte Bobcats center Patrick O'Bryant (18) during the Bobcats media day at Time Warner Cable Arena.
Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Another big man lottery pick that didn't work out for the Warriors was Patrick O'Bryant. The 7-foot big man out of Bradley University was hardly a contributor at the NBA level. He was limited to just 2.1 points per game before O'Bryant had to take his talents overseas. To be fair to Golden State, the 2006 NBA Draft Class was one of the worst.

No. 10 pick

Best: Paul Pierce (1998 Celtics)

Boston Celtics former player Paul Pierce walks onto the court before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.
Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Although Paul Pierce now spends most of his time as an analyst, a lot of basketball fans actually enjoyed his elite perimeter game back in the day. Nicknamed “The Truth,” Pierce thrived in clutch situations and never shied away from big moments. In fact, the 6-foot-7 forward even shot his way to the 2008 NBA championship.

Worst: Thon Maker (2016 Bucks)

Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker (7) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel (9) at Little Caesars Arena.
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

After the success story of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks hoped they could replicate the same development with Australian big man Thon Maker. But unlike Giannis, Maker failed to grow into an elite player or a role player at the very least. He averaged just 4.6 points per game and was out of the league after five seasons.

