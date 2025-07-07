New Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball sat down with Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese during a recent episode of Unapologetically Angel. Reese, currently in the middle of the WNBA season with the Sky, used the opportunity to ask Lonzo about his father, LaVar Ball

The oldest Ball is known to have been tough on his three sons, Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo, all of whom went on to become professional basketball players. Reese wanted to know whether Lonzo, the eldest of the three, liked the fact that his father was extremely hard on him growing up. In response, Lonzo claimed that all three understood the effort and discipline their father demanded were required to get where they wanted to go

“He made it clear that you know, it was kind of needed to get where you wanted to go. We knew where it was coming from, you know, a place of love,” Ball said.

“It was definitely tough sometimes, you know what I am saying? Especially your dad, you know, being that hard on you, but obviously, ultimately, I think it made us better people. Definitely better basketball players so I thank him for it.”

 

Article Continues Below

Lonzo Ball details LaVar's parenting techniques

LaVar ball looks on prior to the game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas & Mack Arena.
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

LaVar Ball has been highly involved in all three of his sons’ careers, even gaining a reputation for being ‘overzealous’ with his sons’ progress. However, it's hard to say his style didn't produce results.

Lonzo Ball was recently traded by the Chicago Bulls to the Cavaliers. He has struggled with injuries in recent seasons but is already seen as an elite point guard and playmaker. Ball averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 22.2 minutes per game on the court last season.

His younger brother LaMelo has been the Charlotte Hornets’ franchise player since joining as the third overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, and averaged 25.2 points and 7.4 assists per game last season. Meanwhile, LiAngelo, now 26, went undrafted in 2018 and most recently played for Astros de Jalisco in Mexico, before transitioning to a rap career under the moniker Gelo. 

More NBA News
Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center
NBA rumors: How Bradley Beal impacts Chris Paul’s free agency decisionJosue Pavon ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander speaks to fans during the Oklahoma City Thunder Champions parade with the over/under in the background
NBA news: Thunder totally dominate early 2025-26 win total over/undersJosue Pavon ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) talk before the game at Chase Center.
Best, worst NBA Draft picks at every slot in the Top 10Spencer See ·
Louisville Basketball's Pat Kelsey with Reyne Smith dreaming of NBA
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Reyne Smith’s journey from Louisville Basketball’s ‘ReviVille’ to NBA dreamsBrett Siegel ·
Left side of graphic is Russell Westbrook (Lakers) and Kyle Kuzma (Wizards). Right side of graphic is Klay Thompson (Mavericks) and Buddy Field (Warriors). Middle part of graphic is Kevin Durant (photoshopped in Rockets jersey) and Dillon Brooks (photoshopped in Suns jersey)
Largest trades in NBA history after 7-team Kevin Durant tradeBailey Bassett ·
Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunderduring the first half at Footprint Center with John Collins and Norman Powell in the background
NBA rumors: Clippers’ Norman Powell-John Collins trade increases Bradley Beal buzzJosue Pavon ·