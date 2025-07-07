New Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball sat down with Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese during a recent episode of Unapologetically Angel. Reese, currently in the middle of the WNBA season with the Sky, used the opportunity to ask Lonzo about his father, LaVar Ball.

The oldest Ball is known to have been tough on his three sons, Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo, all of whom went on to become professional basketball players. Reese wanted to know whether Lonzo, the eldest of the three, liked the fact that his father was extremely hard on him growing up. In response, Lonzo claimed that all three understood the effort and discipline their father demanded were required to get where they wanted to go.

“He made it clear that you know, it was kind of needed to get where you wanted to go. We knew where it was coming from, you know, a place of love,” Ball said.

“It was definitely tough sometimes, you know what I am saying? Especially your dad, you know, being that hard on you, but obviously, ultimately, I think it made us better people. Definitely better basketball players so I thank him for it.”

"He made it clear that was kinda needed to get where you wanted to go… Ultimately it made us better people." Lonzo Ball on dad LaVar and his methods while growing up 🗣️ (via @angelreeseshow)pic.twitter.com/9lPviDHQa3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lonzo Ball details LaVar's parenting techniques

LaVar Ball has been highly involved in all three of his sons’ careers, even gaining a reputation for being ‘overzealous’ with his sons’ progress. However, it's hard to say his style didn't produce results.

Lonzo Ball was recently traded by the Chicago Bulls to the Cavaliers. He has struggled with injuries in recent seasons but is already seen as an elite point guard and playmaker. Ball averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 22.2 minutes per game on the court last season.

His younger brother LaMelo has been the Charlotte Hornets’ franchise player since joining as the third overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, and averaged 25.2 points and 7.4 assists per game last season. Meanwhile, LiAngelo, now 26, went undrafted in 2018 and most recently played for Astros de Jalisco in Mexico, before transitioning to a rap career under the moniker Gelo.