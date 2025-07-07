As NBA free agency SZN marches on, all eyes remain on Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns' buyout negotiations while Chris Paul’s big offseason decision is looming. Paul has two preferred destinations for next season, which are between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Suns. Some believe that if Beal, who is reportedly one of the Clippers’ targets in free agency, heads to Los Angeles, it could impact where CP will end his career, including Stein Line’s Jake Fischer.

After the Clippers re-signed James Harden, adding Beal could convince Paul to sign with the Suns, according to Fischer.

“And this is where the outlooks for other guards we’ve mentioned all start to intersect,” Fisher said. “If Beal were to join Harden in the Clippers’ backcourt, that would likely rule out a return to Clipperland for Paul, who has made it clear that he wants to stay as close to his family’s Los Angeles base as possible if he returns for a 21st season.”

After Paul announced that 2025-26 would indeed be his final NBA season, he still hasn’t decided which team he will sign with following his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs.

“Bradley Beal’s looming buyout in Phoenix, however, could increase the likelihood of Paul’s return to the desert after the 40-year-old teamed with Devin Booker to lead the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2020-21,” Stein added. “Paul’s top two preferred destinations entering free agency were the Suns and Clippers… due largely to the proximity factor. The Bucks are also known to have registered interest in both Beal and Paul.”

Chris Paul hints at final season amid free agency

Future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul hinted that 2025-26 will be his final NBA season in an interview with podcast host Jamelle Hill. Paul was a guest at a fan event when the topic of a potential retirement was mentioned.

Paul didn’t back down or give a no comment. Instead, he had an interesting way of announcing that next season will likely be his 20th and final NBA campaign, per Underdog’s X, formerly Twitter.

“At the most, a year,” said Paul with a smile. “I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself.”

Chris Paul hints at this upcoming season being the last of his career

Beal could reach a buyout with the Suns by the end of this week.