In a recent interview, retired NBA guard Ricky Rubio revealed the darkest moments amid mental health issues after his last stint was with the Cleveland Cavs. Rubio retired from the NBA and headed to Spain to play for FC Barcelona in 2024. One year removed from putting a bow on his NBA career, Rubio is opening up about the mental health issues that led to suicidal thoughts.

While pinpointing the heartbreaking moment during the 2023 World Cup, Rubio delivered his surprising confession in an interview with Fadeawayworld.net's Chai Tanya Dadhwal.

“Just a very difficult thought, and I don't want to magnify it, but one of the nights I was at the hotel, I said ‘I don't want to go on'. Not just with basketball but with life. I have a family, I have a son, but I felt that way for a second,” Rubio said. “There were some moments when everything around me was just creating a burden when I thought that my life had no sense.”

For Rubio, the troubles began during the 2019 World Cup, when he admitted to experiencing signs of impostor syndrome after winning the MVP award for Spain.

“When I reflect on my career, I'm never satisfied because it was never enough,” Rubio said. “I wasn't ecstatic when I would receive an award. I would say to myself that I'm fake, that I don't deserve this.”

Impostor syndrome is a psychological pattern where an individual doesn't feel deserving of their success. It's one of the few mental health disorders Rubio says he suffers from.

Ricky Rubio reveals mental health struggles amid NBA career

This isn't the first time that former NBA guard Ricky Rubio has spoken out about his mental health. Rubio took a leave of absence from the Cavs before reaching a buyout with the organization and leaving for Spain. He cited chronic stress and an anxiety disorder as the driving forces behind his decision.

“I developed a chronic stress, something similar to an anxiety disorder,” Rubio said. “The only way to come back was to understand why I got to this point. I developed mechanisms that led me to play at a high level, but they were not sustainable. There is another way. Rome is reached by many paths.”

After the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Rubio finished his NBA career averaging 10.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.