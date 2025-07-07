In a recent interview, retired NBA guard Ricky Rubio revealed the darkest moments amid mental health issues after his last stint was with the Cleveland Cavs. Rubio retired from the NBA and headed to Spain to play for FC Barcelona in 2024. One year removed from putting a bow on his NBA career, Rubio is opening up about the mental health issues that led to suicidal thoughts.

While pinpointing the heartbreaking moment during the 2023 World Cup, Rubio delivered his surprising confession in an interview with Fadeawayworld.net's Chai Tanya Dadhwal.

“Just a very difficult thought, and I don't want to magnify it, but one of the nights I was at the hotel, I said ‘I don't want to go on'. Not just with basketball but with life. I have a family, I have a son, but I felt that way for a second,” Rubio said. “There were some moments when everything around me was just creating a burden when I thought that my life had no sense.”

For Rubio, the troubles began during the 2019 World Cup, when he admitted to experiencing signs of impostor syndrome after winning the MVP award for Spain.

When I reflect on my career, I'm never satisfied because it was never enough,” Rubio said. “I wasn't ecstatic when I would receive an award. I would say to myself that I'm fake, that I don't deserve this.”

Impostor syndrome is a psychological pattern where an individual doesn't feel deserving of their success. It's one of the few mental health disorders Rubio says he suffers from.

Ricky Rubio reveals mental health struggles amid NBA career

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (13) brings the ball up the court during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time that former NBA guard Ricky Rubio has spoken out about his mental health. Rubio took a leave of absence from the Cavs before reaching a buyout with the organization and leaving for Spain. He cited chronic stress and an anxiety disorder as the driving forces behind his decision.

“I developed a chronic stress, something similar to an anxiety disorder,” Rubio said. “The only way to come back was to understand why I got to this point. I developed mechanisms that led me to play at a high level, but they were not sustainable. There is another way. Rome is reached by many paths.”

After the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Rubio finished his NBA career averaging 10.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

More NBA News
LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) defends Utah Jazz forward/center John Collins (20) during the second half at the Delta Center.
Clippers, Jazz, Heat pull off 3-team trade with Norman Powell, John CollinsBrett Siegel ·
San Antonio first round draft pick Carter Bryant (11) holds up his jersey along with general manager Brian Wright at Victory Capital Performance Center.
Spurs’ Carter Bryant drops truth bomb about Summer League debutHector Ledesma ·
Kevin Durant photoshopped in Rockets jersey, Jalen Green photoshopped in Suns jersey, Adou Thiero photoshopped in Lakers jersey, Alex Toohey photoshopped in Warriors jersey, Rocco Zikarsky photoshopped in Timberwolves jersey, David Roddy in Hawks jersey, Sean Marks (Nets GM) all together. With letter grades of A, B, C, D, F all around the graphic.
Kevin Durant trade grades for record-breaking 7 teams involved in blockbusterBailey Bassett ·
NBA female referee Simone Jelks (left) and San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) reacts in the first half of the game between the Spurs and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome.
NBA legend Chris Paul hints at final season amid Clippers, Suns, Bucks rumorsJackson Stone ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at PHX Aena.
NBA rumors: Rockets’ Kevin Durant trade becomes 7-team dealRishav Bhat ·
Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham talks to media members before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
NBA rumors: Suns, Knicks want Darvin Ham, but there’s a Bucks problemZachary Weinberger ·