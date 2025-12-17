An epic fourth-quarter comeback by the New York Knicks led to their victory over the San Antonio Spurs and their NBA Cup title. In fact, among those watching was former San Antonio Spur Manu Ginobili.

After the game, Ginobili took to social media to congratulate both teams.

“What a fun game!! Loved the energy, the play and the atmosphere. Congrats Knicks and congrats Spurs!! Proud of our guys. We have some fun years ahead, fans!

The NBA Cup is 🔥🔥 LOVE IT!!”

— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) December 17, 2025

After trailing by 11, the Knicks came back in the fourth quarter. They outscored the Spurs 35-19, propelled by a 12-1 at the outset.

OG Anunoby led the way with 28 points and nine rebounds. Also, Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and dished out eight assists. Furthermore, Karl Anthony Towns came away with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson & Tyler Kolek came off the bench to add 15 and 14 points, respectively. In the end, Brunson was named the NBA Cup MVP.

Ginobili played for the Spurs from 2002 to 2018. Along the way, he won four NBA championships, was the 2008 Sixth Man of the Year, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

The last time the Knicks and Spurs played for a title was the 1999 NBA Finals.

Three years before Ginobili entered the league, the Spurs and Knicks squared off in the Finals. At the time, the Spurs were the best team in the NBA, led by Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Sean Elliott, Jaren Jackson, and Avery Johnson.

On the other side, the Knicks became the first 8th seed to play in an NBA Finals. They were propelled by Latrell Spreewell, Allen Houston, Chris Childs, Charlie Ward, and Marcus Camby.

Ultimately, the Spurs defeated the Knicks in five games to win their first NBA title. In the process, they became the first original ABA team to win the NBA title.

Altogether, this was the last time the two teams played each other in a title game.