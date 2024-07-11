NBA 2K24's Mythical MyTEAM set will add a 100 OVR Dwyane Wade player item for players to earn. In addition, this set includes 100 OVR items of other players like Bol Bol and Arvydas Sabonis. Furthermore, this set adds new Dark Matter and Galaxy Opal player items to bolster your MyTEAM. Without further ado, let's take a look at the newest MyTEAM set.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mythical – How Do You Get 100 OVR Dwyane Wade?

The 100 OVR Dwyane Wade player item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM can be unlocked in special inserts via Mythical Packs & Boxes. Mythical begins on July 12th, 2024

All of the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mythical Special Inserts include:

100 Overall Hedo Turkoglu

100 Overall Dwyane Wade

100 Overall Arvydas Sabonis

100 Overall Bol Bol

The collection reward for NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mythical includes a Dark Matter or 100 OVR Mythical Player Card:

Dark Matter Bradley Beal

Dark Matter Manute Bol

Dark Matter Emoni Bates

There's not much to say about 3-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade that hasn't already been said. The 5th overall pick from the 2003 NBA draft went on to earn a Finals MVP nod in 2006, before winning two more Championships with LeBron and Bosh in 2012 and 2013. By the time he retired, Wade earned 13 All-Star nods, two First Team honors, and a heck of a lot more accolades. He makes for an excellent 100 OVR player item.

Throughout his career, Wade played mostly for the Heat. However, he also enjoyed brief tenures with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls. The Miami Heat have since retired the #3 in honor of Wade's legendary achievements. He retired after the 2018-2019 NBA Season was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.

The other players on this list are pretty interesting additions. So, here's a fun fact about each:

Hedo Turkoglu was the NBA's most improved player in 2008.

Arvydas Sabonis is considered one of the greatest European basketballers of all. He played with the Trailblazers briefly in the early 2000s.

Bol Bol is the son of former NBA player Manute Bol. He's still looking for an opportunity to ball out.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mythical set, which includes a 100 OVR Dwyane Wade player item.

For more NBA 2K24 content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of time to earn any remaining rewards in MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

