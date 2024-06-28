NBA 2K24 Season 8 arrives today, with tons of new rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. From Double XP Coins to powerful MyTEAM items, there's no shortage of rewards to earn this season. Therefore, we listed all earnable rewards in NBA 2K24 Season 8 for your convenience. Without further ado, let's see what you can earn for free.

NBA 2K24 Season 8 Rewards For MyTEAM & MyCAREER

LEVEL MyCAREER Reward MyTEAM Reward Premium Pass Reward 1 Season 8 Tee 100 OVR Dennis Rodman Ski Mask 2 30 Min 2XP Coin 30 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 3 Well-Used Outdoor Basketbaall Season 8 Ball & Uniforms Pack 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 4 Fireball Shot Meter 2 Ascension Picks Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Pick 10) 5 Wheel Player Indicator NBA Champions Galaxy Opal + Unsellable Option Pack 2,500 VC 6 Shockwave Perfect Release Animation Emerald Prize Ball Animating NASA Tee 7 Basketball Banners 60 Min 2XP Coin 4x – 60 Min Double XP Coins (MyTEAM) 8 Boosted Accessory (+1 Ball Handle) 2 Tokens 2,500 VC 9 Winner's Circle C-Tier Badge 3 Ascension Picks 15x Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)

10 REC Arm Sleeves Dark Matter Marcus Smart NBA Champions Dark Matter Unsellable Option Pack 11 60 Min 2XP Coin Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 2,500 VC 12 Banners – Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics Sapphire Prize Ball 2x – 60 Min Double XP Coin (MyCAREER) 13 Season 8 Emote Pack #1 60 Min 2XP Coin 10 Ascension Picks 14 Glove Player Indicator 4 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 15 TEAM USA Outfit NEXT Deluxe Unsellable Pack Oversized Hoodie 16 Boosted Accessory (+1 Driving Dunk) 3 Tokens Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 17 Banners – Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 2,500 VC 18 Winner's Circle B-Tier Badge Ruby Prize Ball 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 19 60 Min 2XP Coin 5 Ascension Picks 10,000 MT

20 Wearable Mascot Costume Dark Matter Rashard Lewis 2,500 VC 21 Silver Floor Setter Diamond Shoe Variety Pack 2x – 60 Min Double XP Coin (MyCAREER) 22 Season 8 Emote Pack #2 Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 6x – 30 Min Double XP Coins (MyTEAM) 23 Boosted Accessory (+1 Three-Point Shot) 6 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 24 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 5 Tokens 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 25 Anime Hairstyle Dark Matter Jaren Jackson Jr. NBA Champions Dark Matter Unsellable Option Pack 26 Banners – Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks Banners 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 27 60 Min 2XP Coin Amethyst Prize Ball 2x – 60 Min Double XP Coin (MyCAREER) 28 Season 8 Ball Trail Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10) 10 Ascension Picks 29 Winner's Circle A-Tier Badge 7 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC

30 4-Seater Golf Cart (7 skins available) Dark Matter Coach Sabrina Ionescu 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 31 Season 8 Emote Pack #3 120 Min 2XP Coin NBA Champions Dark Matter Unsellable Option Pack 32 Banners – Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers 8 Ascension Picks 5,000 VC 33 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) NBA Champions Dark Matter Unsellable Option Pack 6x – 30 Min Double XP Coin (MyCAREER) 34 60 Min 2XP Coin Diamond Prize Ball 15,000 MT 35 Six Team USA Jerseys ('92,'08,'24) 100 OVR Jerry Stackhouse 5,000 VC 36 Season 8 Racing Suit 10 Ascension Picks Animating Fire Shorts 37 120 Min 2XP Coin 100 OVR Unsellable Player Wheel Spin 100 OVR Unsellable Option Pack 38 Winner's Circle S-Tier Badge Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 10,000 VC 39 Orange Man Suit 25,000 MT Green Alien Suit

40 Gold Floor Setter GOAT Series Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Pro Pass GOAT Series Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

That includes all MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards in NBA 2K24. For newcomers to the series, earning progress in NBA 2K24 has been streamlined. Essentially, it means you'll earn rewards for either mode, regardless of which one you play. Therefore, if you like MyCAREER more than MyTEAM, then feel free to play the former while still earning things from the latter. It's extremely convenient to get free content in 2K24's Season Passes.

Additionally, players have several ways of obtaining XP and leveling up their Pass. Generally, these methods include using Double XP Coins, or participating in Double XP events. Additionally, you can earn other rewards along the way just by playing 2K24's several modes. Whether you play MyTEAM's Seasonal Modes, or complete Quests or Challenges in MyCAREER, there's always something you can earn.

Furthermore, NBA 2K24 Season 8 comes with a Pro Pass which you can purchase with real money. This Pro Pass offers 40 additional rewards, which MyTEAM and MyCAREER items. Additionally, they offer some highly coveted items like Skill Boosts, and even some VC. While we won't recommend you paying real money for more in-game content, the option remains nonetheless.

Lastly, for more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Additionally, check out the latest Smooth Set, which offers a 100 OVR LaMelo Ball and more. And make sure to watch the NBA 2K24 2KTV series finale to receive some VC. We wish you the best of luck in earning all of Season 8's rewards in MyTEAM and MyCAREER for NBA 2K24.

