We have the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 10 Answers to help players get some much-needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from player highlights to developer interviews and more. However, understand that most people watch 2KTV to get some VC from answering the questions correctly. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 10 Answers for your convenience.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 10 Answers

Backstory Ex-Coach 20 12 Any

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 10. To answer a question, press the button on the bottom of the screen that matches the answer you want to select. Questions appear randomly throughout each episode, so keep your eyes peeled. Answering questions correctly in 2KTV typically rewards the player with VC, though you may receive another reward.

Typically, new episodes of 2KTV get released on Fridays, though there have been exceptions. Furthermore, episodes can last roughly 15-25 minutes depending on the amount of content shown.

Additionally, we recommend watching every episode from beginning to end. Do NOT use the fast-forward feature to skip through the video or you might mess up the order of questions you were on. Furthermore, you could accidentally skip a question entirely. Generally, you want to use caution when watching 2KTV. These rewards do add up over time.

Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, Episode 9 featured six questions, half of which reward you regardless of your answer. That's 50% of the questions from just one episode! So watch some 2KTV, because you'll need every bit of VC you can get your hands on.

Lastly, each season of 2KTV ends when the official NBA season ends. There's only a limited amount of episodes of 2KTV in an NBA 2K game. Therefore, until the conclusion of the NBA Finals, we'll see new episodes launch almost every week. So boot up some 2KTV because it'll be well worth it in the long run.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.