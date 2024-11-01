We've got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 9 Answers to help players earn some much-needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content like player highlights, developer interviews, and more. However, we know most people watch 2KTV to get some VC to answer the questions correctly. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 9 Answers below for your convenience.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 9 Answers

2K Beats Any Any Any Rebound Home

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 9. To answer a question, press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions appear at random moments in each episode, so keep looking for the questions that pop up at the bottom of the screen. Correctly answering questions in 2KTV typically rewards the player with VC, though you may receive another reward.

Typically, new episodes of 2KTV release on Fridays, though there have been exceptions. Episodes can last roughly 15-25 minutes depending on the amount of content shown.

Additionally, we recommend viewing every episode from beginning to end. Don't use the fast-forward feature to skip through the video, or else you might lose the order of questions you were on. Furthermore, you could accidentally skip a question entirely. Generally, you want to use caution when watching 2K. These rewards do add up over time.

Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, Episode 8 featured 11 questions, two of which are correct regardless of your answer. So make sure to watch some 2K, because you'll need every bit of VC you can get your hands on.

Lastly, this season of 2KTV ends when the official NBA season ends. There's only a limited amount of episodes of 2KTV in an NBA 2K game. Therefore, from now until the NBA Finals end, new episodes will launch. So boot up some 2KTV because it'll be well worth it in the long run.

