We've got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 9 Answers to help players earn some much-needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content like player highlights, developer interviews, and more. However, we know most people watch 2KTV to get some VC to answer the questions correctly. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 9 Answers below for your convenience.
NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 9 Answers
- 2K Beats
- Any
- Any
- Any
- Rebound
- Home
Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 9. To answer a question, press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions appear at random moments in each episode, so keep looking for the questions that pop up at the bottom of the screen. Correctly answering questions in 2KTV typically rewards the player with VC, though you may receive another reward.
Typically, new episodes of 2KTV release on Fridays, though there have been exceptions. Episodes can last roughly 15-25 minutes depending on the amount of content shown.
Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, Episode 8 featured 11 questions, two of which are correct regardless of your answer. So make sure to watch some 2K, because you'll need every bit of VC you can get your hands on.
Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.