NBA 2K25 players have a chance to earn free VC just by playing in the nostalgic Old Town Flyers park in the game. Throughout this weekend, you can take part in this limited time live event and earn rewards.

NBA 2K25 announced the Old Town Flyers event that will run from today through Monday, which brings players back to almost ten years ago when Old Town Flyers was first introduced in NBA 2K15. Playing in the Old Town Flyers at least once will get players various rewards, including free VC.

After completing one game at the Old Town Flyers court, you'll get an Old Town Flyers shirt, 5,000 VC, 5 Gatorade Boosts, and 5 XP & 2XREP boosts. Most players are definitely playing on the court for the free VC, even if the total amount isn't that high.

Many players commented on the post about the paltry reward, too. While it's sweet to get 5,000 VC, it barely moves the needle for your character in MyPLAYER, giving you just a few points on any stat. The XP and REP multipliers are great, though, which will help players catch up in the progression track this close to the expiry of the season.

The XP and REP multipliers will definitely help players unlock more from their progression track, which is a sweet bonus regardless if you're a free-to-play or a premium player. This is handy especially for weekends like this one when you're planning to pour a lot of time in the game before going back to reality next week.

NBA 2K25 is out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. We gave the game a strong 9/10 review score. If you're just starting out in the game and trying to make ends meet in MyCAREER, check out our beginner's guide to MyCAREER.