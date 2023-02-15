NBA All-Star Weekend is sure to be a star-studded affair this season, as the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will feature a number of celebrities from the entertainment industries, per the Associated Press. Among the celebrities with roles during All-Star Weekend are award-winning actors Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel. Grammy-nominated singers Jewel and Tems will also be performing, and they’ll be sure to tug some heartstrings in Salt Lake City.

Diesel — the popular protagonist of the Fast & Furious franchise — will be welcoming fans and doing player intros.

Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer Post Malone will perform a medley after Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their teams for the game.

Jewel, a Utah native, will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. In addition, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer and actress Jully Black will sing “O’Canada.”

Tems, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, will perform at the halftime show with two other Nigerian artists: Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy and upcoming rap artist Rema. Following their performance, the NBA will host a celebration commemorating LeBron for passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league’s all-time scoring leader.

Not to be forgotten, the beloved Affleck is set to introduce the teams before the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night. Of note, Affleck stars in the upcoming film “Air,” the story about how former marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro signed NBA icon Michael Jordan to a Nike deal.

Lastly, The Bonner Family will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Rising Stars game on Friday, then again on Saturday at the NBA HBCU Classic college basketball game between Southern and Grambling State. They will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem.